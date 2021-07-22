Gehana Vasisth defends Raj Kundra, slams Poonam Pandey for 'taking advantage of the situation'

Gehana Vasisth, who has worked on multiple projects for Raj Kundra's controversial app, has defended the businessman days after he was arrested in connection with a pornography racket. He has been remanded to police custody till July 23.

Gehana Vasisth is out on bail in the same case. On Thursday, she responded to comments made by Poonam Pandey against Raj. Poonam had said that she was threatened by the company to do things she didn't want to, and that even after her contract had ended, material featuring her was shared on the platform.

According to a leading daily, Gehana said, "In 2011, Poonam said that she will go nude in the field if India wins. And, she is making nude videos for so many years. How can these people say that Raj has put them in the adult industry? They used to make such videos even before Raj launched his company. Today, Poonam is not with Raj, she is with her husband. With her husband, she makes MMS videos where she shows her private parts. Does Raj tell her to do all this? A man is stuck and everyone is trying to take advantage of the situation."

Raj Kundra was taken into police custody on Monday night after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gehana said that she was framed. “First of all there’s no censorship on digital platforms, whatever people want, they’re making. But whatever videos that we’ve made for the app, in no way can you call it porn. We all know what porn is, but we were not doing porn. One needs to watch these videos first and then call them porn. These are the same category of content which other big OTT platforms make. But when we don’t target them, why target me, why target Raj Kundra?” she said.