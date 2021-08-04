Gehana Vasisth stages naked protest against Raj Kundra's arrest: 'Is this porn?'

Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in the Raj Kundra porn case, went live on Instagram recently and in a provocative video pointed out the difference between pornography and erotica.

"Am without clothes in this video but no one is saying that it's porn. But when I wear all the clothes, some people call it porn," she wrote in her caption, calling it the 'height of hypocrisy'.

In the three-minute video, Gehana Vasisth said in Hindi, "Friends, I'm going live in front of you. Tell me, do I look vulgar or cheap? Can you call this porn? Believe me, I'm not wearing anything. Not a single thing." She continued, "My other shoots, where I wear clothes, for several apps, people say I've made porn. That's hypocrisy."

Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in connection with an alleged porn racket last month. He is currently in judicial custody for two weeks.

Gehana, who has worked on projects for Raj Kundra's HotShots app, said in a recent interview that she was arrested and taken to court despite ‘no evidence’ tying her to porn films.

Speaking to a leading daily, Gehana said that the case against her and Raj ‘has no basis’. “Raj has a business running from outside India. Hotshots was his app. Armsprime was his company that had created apps for Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, me, and others. All the girls who are alleging that they were pushed into it, particularly Sherlyn and Poonam, are lying. Poonam has been doing nude videos for years. Her husband and she have worked on so many videos. Poonam’s own app today has nothing to do with Armsprime. Whatever they create has nothing to do with Raj. They all feared being embroiled in the matter and so, they named Raj,” she said.

Shilpa Shetty recently broke her silence on the matter and requested privacy for her family. She also said in a social media post that she is a 'proud, law-abiding Indian citizen'.