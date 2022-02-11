Gehraiyaan: Siddhant Chaturvedi says uncle called after seeing kiss with Deepika Padukone, asked if lips really touched

Kapil Sharma shared an ‘uncensored’ video from a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring the team of Gehraiyaan - Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and director Shakun Batra. The full episode was telecast last weekend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video began with everyone playing a variation of Chinese whispers where they all wore headphones with loud music playing. Despite several attempts, Ananya could not get the word ‘murabba’ right.

At one point, Deepika asked for the temperature of the air conditioner to be increased as she was feeling cold. “Even the boys are freezing,” she said. Siddhant’s cheeky reply was, “Hum aapke bagal mein baithe hai, humko thand nahi lag rahi (I am sitting next to you, so I don’t feel cold).”

Siddhant also revealed his uncle’s hilarious reaction to his kissing scene with Deepika in Gehraiyaan. “Jab film ka trailer aaya toh gaon se phone aaya chachaji ka… Woh keh rahe the sparsh hua hai ya beech mein sheesha rakha gaya hai? Papa ne bola, ‘Yaar iska jawaab main kya doon?’ (When the trailer came out, my paternal uncle called from our village… He wanted to know if our lips actually touched or if there was a glass pane between us. My father did not know how to answer the question).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehraiyaan tells the story of Alisha (Deepika), a yoga instructor stuck in a monotonous relationship with Karan (Dhairya), who gets attracted to Zain (Siddhant), who is engaged to her cousin Tia (Ananya). The film got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also see: Smitten Kapil Sharma tells Deepika Padukone ‘saari daulat lelo’, watch her reaction

Shakun told PTI in an interview that he had wanted to make a film about infidelity for a long time. “Infidelity because I feel for the last so many years the idea of romance and love has been oversimplified in Hindi films and it did not feel authentic to me, it did not speak to me. I just wanted to zoom out and start seeing more complexity in the idea of love. I wanted to go to a place that did not seem so black and white. I wanted to explore the greys,” he explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON