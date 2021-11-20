Getting duped turned out to be a life lesson for Aparnna Mallik

Sitapur: The City of Gangsters lead actor Aparnna Mallik feels one’s small-town identity should not act as a deterrent to make it to the film industry.

“If one is well educated, has talent and determination then with the hard work you can fight the odds. And success will surely come your way,” says the actor.

Mallik has three Hindi, a Kannada and two Telugu films lined up for release and will soon start to shoot for two films in Uttarakhand. The youngster had earlier shot three of her projects including Sitapur…, Shashank and Myraa in Lucknow.

“I come from a middle-class family based in Araria (Bihar) where wearing jeans was actually a big deal. But then I convinced my family to have faith in me and support me. I graduated in biotech and got a junior scientist’s job in Central Silk Board, Bangalore. It all started when I participated in a beauty pageant which took me to Greece where I won the title of Miss Gorgeous. That made me realize that this was my calling,” she adds.

Mallik agrees that it was never easy for her, says, “A casting agency duped me of my entire savings. I was shattered but that incident turned to be a blessing in disguise for me. It strengthened my determination! Soon, I did an ad in my hometown and during an award ceremony I met some filmmakers who offered me this series… But then lockdown happened which gave me time to work on my skills.”

Thereafter, things started to fall in place. “My first project was Shashank where I play a struggling actor followed by other projects, Kannada film T in Bangalore, Tere Mere Darmiyan in Mumbai and two Telugu films Deadline and How? Next, I am shooting for a musical film Devdaar and Beera both in Uttarakhand.”

Summing up her journey, she says, “When I look back, I see everything that ultimately my conviction has paid off. I had an interest in acting and singing since school days which is now my career. Besides, I have also written, composed and sung a song Kyunki Hum Hindustani Hain which will be released soon. Moreover, my education has helped me to become mindful and made me understand what I want from life. Lastly, I will like to say that girls in our country need to talk to their parents and share life with them.”