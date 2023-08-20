Ghoomer box office collection day 2: Abhishek Bachchan film shows slight growth, earns 1.20 crore

Ghoomer, which hit theatres on Friday, didn't achieve high numbers on the second day of its release in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, earned ₹1.20 crore on Saturday at the domestic box office. The film released just a week after Gadar 2 and OMG 2, which have been running successfully in the theatres. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan turn cheerleaders for Abhishek Bachchan’s new film Ghoomer)

Ghoomer box office collection

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in a still from Ghoomer.

According to Sacnilk.com, Ghoomer earned roughly ₹85 lakh nett in India on day one of its release. The film minted ₹1.2 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. The film has so far earned ₹2.05 crore. Ghoomer had an overall 29.97 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Aishwarya praises Ghoomer

Recently, Abhishek's wife and actor Aishwarya Rai turned cheerleader for him. On Instagram, Aishwarya posted pictures from the film along with a string of emojis in the caption. To this, Abhishek Bachchan commented with a heart emoji.

Amitabh lauds Ghoomer, Abhishek

Abhishek Bachchan's father-actor Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about the movie. Recently, he took to his blog and wrote, "It is beyond all doubt that Ghoomer is a very superior film ... I say this as a Father yes, but also as a long-standing member of this fantastic fraternity .. at this young age Abhishek and in the duration of the time you have been in the Industry, you have played the most complex characters with immense conviction, diversity and aplomb .. each one difficult, different and each .. successful ."

He also added, "My pride has no bounds… it has been tough to be in reserve on compliments and facts, but... no more... it has been spoken and shall be spoken ever." He had also said that he watched Ghoomer twice and even cried.

About Ghoomer

Helmed by R Balki, Ghoomer is based on a paraplegic sportswoman. Apart from Abhishek and Saiyami, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

In Ghoomer, Abhishek essays the role of a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami, who loses her right arm. Abhishek has also produced Ghoomer. The film recently received a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.

