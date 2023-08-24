Ghoomer box office collection day 6: Saiyami Kher, Abhishek Bachchan remains stable, stands at 4.4 crore total

Ghoomer box office: The sports drama starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher remains stable during the weekdays after releasing in theatres on Friday. The R Balki film collected ₹33 lakhs on Wednesday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film stands at a total six-day collection of ₹4.41 crore. Also read: Saiyami Kher says shooting for Ghoomer everyday with 1 hand tied for 10 hours was ‘excruciatingly painful’

Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi in a still from Ghoomer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghoomer had released amid positive reviews and favourable word of mouth but at a time when Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2 are still dominating the box office. It opened at ₹85 lakhs and went on to grow to ₹1.5 crore on its first Sunday.

Ghoomer plot

Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer has Saiyami in the role of Anina, a determined athlete who due to an unfortunate accident loses her right arm. Abhishek Bachchan portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with her and she goes on to find strength again to become a history-defying sportsperson. Both the audience and critics have lauded her performance which she says is the most physically and emotionally demanding role in her career. Shabana Azmi plays Saiyami's grandmother and Angad Bedi plays the latter's boyfriend in the film.

Sachin Tendulkar on Ghoomer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not just audience, many cricketers have also appreciated Saiyami's performance in Ghoomer. Recently, Sachin Tendulkar, of whom Saiyami claims to be the biggest fan, watched the film and even met her for a small cricket session. In his review of the film, he wrote on X, "Really enjoyed watching #Ghoomer by #RBalki. It was truly inspirational and should be watched by all youngsters. @juniorbachchan was fantastic as the Coach, @SaiyamiKher looked very authentic, her love for Cricket and her ability to understand the character was amazing. @Imangadbedi was perfect as her constant support and @AzmiShabana ji’s one-liners made my day. Simply loved the film."

On meeting Saiyami, Sachin asked her to show him her bowling action. The actor bowled him over with her on mark delivery in a temporary gully cricket setup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON