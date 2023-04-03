Gigi Hadid reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's dance at NMACC gala, fans agree with her

People are yet to get over Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at NMACC gala in a black pathani kurta salwar. Now, even Gigi Hadid has reacted to his performance. American model Gigi Hadid was one of the many international guests at the NMACC gala, along with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Penelope Cruz. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Naatu Naatu with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh at NMACC. Watch

Gigi Hadid has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's dance at NMACC gala.

As Shah Rukh danced on stage, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh also joined him to groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The dance act ended with Shah Rukh doing his signature step of stretching his arms. Imran Amed, founder of Business of Fashion, was also among the guests and shared a video of Shah Rukh from the event. He captioned it, “The one and only @iamsrk with @ranveersingh and @varundvn at NMACC last night in Bombay.”

Gigi Hadid commented on the video, “Best”. Several of Shah Rukh fans reacted to her comment as well. A fan wrote, “OMG OMGGG” while another agreed, “absolutely”. One more wrote, “@gigihadid omg, she knows the best.” “@gigihadid undeniably the GREATEST,” read yet another comment. Many also asked her to share a picture of her with SRK.

During the NMACC gala, Gigi also made a brief appearance on stage when Varun Dhawan invited her up on stage, picked her up in his arms and kissed her on cheek. She shared a video of their performance and thanked Varun for making her Bollywood dreams come true. She has also started following Varun on Instagram. She wrote, "@varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come tru (laughter emojis)."

Varun however, faced backlash for lifting Gigi on stage. But Gigi's post silenced the trolls. Explaining his act, Varun wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst your bubble and tell you it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning.”

