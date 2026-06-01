Girija Oak says she did not earn National Crush tag; Kangana Ranaut says ‘khoobsurti istamal karke…’

In November 2025, clips from an interview with Girija Oak went viral. It wasn’t for what she had said, but more so for how beautiful she looked while wearing a blue saree. While promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Girija remarked that she hadn’t earned the National Crush tag that followed her after. Here’s how her co-star Kangana Ranaut reacted.

Girija Oak says she did not earn her virality, Kangana Ranaut reacts

Girija Oak and Kangana Ranaut will share the screen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

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In the promotional interview for the film, the interviewer remarked, “Coming to Girija, a lot of people have made her famous as the blue saree girl.” When she sighed, he added, “But did you know that she has studied biotech, and there’s a whole life which we have very little idea about, which is motherhood, and this film that’s happening.” Kangana chimed in, saying, “What is this about the blue saree? I also heard about it.”

Girija then explained and said, “A clip of mine from a podcast went viral. People kept sharing it, you know how the internet explodes suddenly. There was no logic or reason for it. A lot of people kept commenting on my looks. At the end of it, I feel like that wasn’t even my achievement. It was my genes. I have earned nothing in how I look.” Despite her unhappiness, Kangana joked, “I am very happy you’re in my film. Please apni khoobsurti ka istamal karke film promote kare. (Please use your beauty to promote the film).”

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{{^usCountry}} When the interviewer remarked that Girija was underplaying her National Crush tag, she remarked, “But for something to become national, tell me where you get the certificate for. Her (Kangana) becoming national is legitimate. There’s no legitimacy to me being called the national crush.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the interviewer remarked that Girija was underplaying her National Crush tag, she remarked, “But for something to become national, tell me where you get the certificate for. Her (Kangana) becoming national is legitimate. There’s no legitimacy to me being called the national crush.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When Girija Oak went viral as the ‘blue saree girl’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Girija Oak went viral as the ‘blue saree girl’ {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, Girija went viral, and people began calling her ‘blue saree girl’ and the new National Crush. Addressing it with the Lallantop, she said, “Someone asked if anything has changed. I said no, I’m not getting extra work offers.” She also opened up about the dark side of sudden fame, stating that she was receiving many disturbing messages.

“Someone said, ‘I can do anything for you, give me a chance.’ Someone even asked my rate — Ek ghanta bitaane ki keemat kya hai (What is the price to spend an hour with you?). There are many such messages. If these same people saw me in real life, they wouldn’t even look up. Behind a veil, people say anything. In front of you, they speak with love and respect. This is a strange zone. There can be a big debate on how seriously we should take this virtual space,” said the actor.

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Girija is known for her work in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She has starred in Taare Zameen Par (2007), Shor in the City (2010) and Jawan (2023). She was last seen in Hello Bachhon. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will be released in theatres on June 12.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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