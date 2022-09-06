Goodbye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's traditional dad fights his modern kids over wife's cremation. Watch

The first trailer for Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye was released on Tuesday. The film is a family dramedy also starring Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati with Sunil Grover. (Also read: Chup Revenge Of The Artist trailer: Homage to Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool revolves around a 'film critics killer')

The trailer shows the story of the Bhalla family kids, trying to come to terms with the death of their mom played by Neena Gupta. While her husband (Amitabh) wishes to cremate her in a traditional manner, his daughter (Rashmika), questions all the archaic practices. She refused to see the logic behind putting cotton in her mother's nose, tying her toes and other things that the entire family and friends is indulging in.

Her brothers are no different. One says he is stuck in Dubai, ordering butter chicken feast and another refuses to shave his head for the final rituals. The dad is disappointed by his kids callous attitude towards all of it.

Goodbye is directed by Vikas Bahl of Queen fame. He was named in the MeToo movement of 2018 in India. He was later cleared of thise chares

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October, 2022.

Earlier speaking about the film in an interview with Hindustan Times, Pavail Gulati said, “It is directed by Vikas Behl and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a family entertainer and has lots of drama and comedy. It is about a family which is going through something. Amit Trivedi has given the music. I am dying for its trailer to be out. I am attempting comedy for the first time. I was so nervous before doing it but once I entered it, I thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Amitabh, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's next family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

