Govinda makes cryptic remarks amid feud with Sunita Ahuja over affair rumours: ‘Bahut si baatein aasman mein likhi gayi’

Actor Govinda and his wife of 39 years, Sunita Ahuja, have been feuding publicly for a while now over rumoured affairs and divorce petitions. Recently, Sunita accused him of having an affair with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar, which led to Govinda asking her to stay in her ‘limits’. At an event in Mumbai on Saturday, the actor made new cryptic remarks.

Govinda makes cryptic remarks

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for 39 years now.

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Govinda took part in the Youth Shakti Dahi Handi event in Mumbai on Saturday evening and spoke to the press afterwards. Without naming Sunita or addressing her allegations against him, he said he hoped to clear things up soon. The actor kept his message brief and urged his supporters to continue standing by him.

Govinda said, “Aur bahut si baatein aasman mein likh di gayi hain. Main maayi se prarthana karta hoon ki woh clean-up ho aur Govinda use clean-up kar paaye. (And many things have been written in the sky. I pray to the Mother that they are cleaned up and that Govinda is able to clear them up).” He did not specifically mention what he was speaking about.

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{{^usCountry}} However, he added, “Aap log ka sahyog chahiye, saath chahiye. Theek waise hi sahyog aur saath chahiye jaise yahan par dekhne ko milega (I need your support and companionship. I need the same support and togetherness that I have seen here),” referring to the event. Govinda also thanked his fans for supporting him through the years. “I thank all of you for supporting me year after year,” he said, revealing that he was making a comeback with two films, Roopa and Duniyadari. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s feud {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he added, “Aap log ka sahyog chahiye, saath chahiye. Theek waise hi sahyog aur saath chahiye jaise yahan par dekhne ko milega (I need your support and companionship. I need the same support and togetherness that I have seen here),” referring to the event. Govinda also thanked his fans for supporting him through the years. “I thank all of you for supporting me year after year,” he said, revealing that he was making a comeback with two films, Roopa and Duniyadari. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s feud {{/usCountry}}

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Govinda and Sunita got married on March 11, 1987, and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. The couple kept their marriage a secret for the first four years as he established a career in films.

In 2025, news leaked that Sunita had filed for divorce from Govinda, citing alleged infidelity and cruelty. However, the actor’s counsel maintained that the two were reconciling. On the reality show Lock Upp, Sunita claimed Govinda had ‘countless flings over the years’. But she also said that he always comes back to her ‘even if he goes to 50 places’.

In August, after Govinda and his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar were spotted at the airport together, Sunita took a ‘sugar daddy’ jab. Dismissing these allegations, Govinda said, “Stay within your limits.” Sunita has since also reportedly withdrawn her divorce petition amid escalating public scrutiny.