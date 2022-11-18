Govinda Naam Mera: Kiara Advani plays Vicky Kaushal's 'naughty' girlfriend, Bhumi Pednekar his 'hottie' wife

New posters of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera are finally out. The film will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar December 16 onwards. While Vicky plays Govinda Waghmare, Bhumi plays his 'hottie wife' Gauri and Kiara plays his ‘naughty girlfriend’ Suku in the film. Also read: Vicky Kaushal can't hide his disappointment as Karan Johar offers him SOTY 3. Watch hilarious video

Karan Johar shared the poster featuring the three of them on Instagram and captioned it, “Plot twists that will leave you in a tizzy! Get ready because some masaledaar entertainment is coming straight to your home screens!” He also shared the solo posters of the three lead actors.

Govinda Naam Mera posters.

Vicky shared his solo poster and introduced his character as, “Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera (my name is Govinda, dancing is my job).” Bhumi Pednekar introduced herself as his ‘hottie wife’ Gauri and is seen sitting on a chair in a short nightie on the solo poster. Kiara introduced herself as his 'naughty girlfriend' and wrote in the caption with her poster, “Come and say hi huku with Suku!” It seems Kiara plays a dance teacher in the film.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is said to be a quirky murder mystery. The film marks Vicky's second film under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions after the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film will be Vicky's second digital release after his critically-acclaimed film Sardar Udham.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He also has Anand Tiwari's untitled film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He plays India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film.

Bhumi will next be seen in The Ladykiller along with Arjun Kapoor, and also has Bhakshak and Anubhav Sinha's Bheed in pipeline. Kiara is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

