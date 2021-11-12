Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal caught up between wife Bhumi Pednekar, GF Kiara Advani. Is it Mr Lele revamped?

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions just announced a new film, Govinda Naam Mera, with Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. While Vicky Kaushal has been cast as Govinda Waghmare, Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in as his ‘hottie wife’ Mrs Waghmare and Kiara Advani as his ‘naughty girlfriend’. Sharing the first look poster of Vicky Kaushal as Govinda Waghmare, Karan Johar tweeted: “Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold!”

He also promised that Govinda Naam Mera will be a laugh riot: “Presenting Govinda Naam Mera, where there will be unlimited laughter, confusion and chaos! In cinemas on 10th June, 2022.” Dharma Productions tweeted: “The ‘key’ to an entertaining year is here and it’s Govinda Waghmare!”

Both Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani sport retro avatars in the first look posters of the movie and so does Vicky Kaushal. Karan described Kiara’s character as: “What’s a story without a few twists? And what’s a story without a gorgeous lady to bring them.” For Bhumi, he wrote: “Mrs. Waghmare is a force to be reckoned with!”

Govinda Naam Mera will be written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, whose film Mr Lele, on a similar theme, was shelved last year. Govinda Naam Mera appears to be a renewed version of Mr Lele, which was supposed to star Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Just a few months before Mr Lele was finally shelved last year, Shashank Khaitan made this announcement in a tweet: “Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place.”

Apart from Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming films include Sam Bahadur and The Immortal Ashwatthama. Bhumi Pednekar also has films such as Raksha Bandhan and Badhaai Do in her line-up. Kiara Advani will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.