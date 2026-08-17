Govinda performs at Pattaya club amid feud with wife Sunita Ahuja; fans say, ‘better than doing pan masala ads’

Bollywood actor Govinda has been making headlines after making a public appearance with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has repeatedly spoken about his alleged affair with the debutant actor of his comeback film. Amid his ongoing feud with Sunita, Govinda was recently seen performing at a club in Pattaya, Thailand.

Govinda dances at a club

Govinda performed at a Pattaya club.

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A video of Govinda dancing at a club in Pattaya has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor is seen performing with background dancers to some of his popular songs during an Independence Day celebration at the club. Govinda danced to tracks from his hit 90s films, including songs such as Soni De Nakhre and Sone Lagde. He was seen dressed in a black-and-white suit as he showcased his trademark dance moves.

Internet reacts

Fans had mixed reactions to Govinda's performance. While many enjoyed watching the actor dance, others felt that performing at a club did not suit his stature as a superstar. One comment read, "Feeling bad for this superstar… performing in club 😂"

Another fan defended Govinda and wrote, "Nothing wrong in earning money, at least he is coming back on his own feet." One more social media user compared the performance to the recent controversy surrounding superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn endorsing pan masala brands, writing, “Better than Pan masala Ad.” Another comment read, "My hero no.1 forever. 😍" One more fan wrote, "Super celebrity govinda."

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Govinda-Sunita Ahuja row

{{^usCountry}} Sunita Ahuja recently called Govinda the 'sugar daddy' of Komal Rani Swarnkar after the two made an appearance together at the airport. Reacting to their public appearance, she said, "“The picture must be made first (laughs). Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions…now what can I say? He’s roaming with a girl his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed. He must have a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least dress properly. Look at us dressed so stylishly.) Very bad, he’s lost his mind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunita Ahuja recently called Govinda the 'sugar daddy' of Komal Rani Swarnkar after the two made an appearance together at the airport. Reacting to their public appearance, she said, "“The picture must be made first (laughs). Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions…now what can I say? He’s roaming with a girl his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed. He must have a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least dress properly. Look at us dressed so stylishly.) Very bad, he’s lost his mind.” {{/usCountry}}

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Govinda responded to Sunita's comments and asked her to stay within her limits. He said, "Everyone is aware of the group and gang behind you, and they will soon come out in the open. You may need me in the future as well, so please stop making such statements and running this podcast to humiliate me. Please know your limits."