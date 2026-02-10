Govinda reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s claims that he isn't supporting son’s career, says family questions his Bollywood clout

Actor Govinda has broken his silence after wife Sunita Ahuja recently claimed that he never backed their son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s career. Responding to the remark, Govinda clarified that he had even stepped away from politics for the sake of his family, sharing that his family thinks he could not use his connections in Bollywood. Govinda shares two kids with his wife Sunita Ahuja.

Govinda reacts to allegations During a recent interaction with ANI, Govinda addressed the ongoing buzz suggesting he hasn’t been backing his son Yashvardhan Ahuja as the latter attempts to carve a space for himself in Bollywood. His wife Sunita Ahuja had said that he didn’t help their son Yashvardhan’s career.

Laughing off the rumours, Govinda said, “Kissi ne toh pucha… Kya ho gaya jis waqt mein politics se bahar nikla. Toh mainee yeh socha ke mere family par kissi prakar se takleef na ho. Khaas taur pe bachoon ke liye toh main politics se bahar aagaya (I left politics for my family as I did not want political life to hamper my family life and have an adverse effect on them- especially my children. So I stepped out of politics).”

Govinda went on to reveal that he reached out to producer Sajid Nadiadwala to help his son, who did guide him.

He added, “Ab ghar pariwar ke liye hi bahar aagaya. Maine Nadiwadwala se kaha, toh he gave his guidance to Yash kaise filmein banayi jati hain, kaam kiya jata hai. Mujhse zyada pucha nahi gaya. Ghar mein aisa mahul tha ke main filmy rishte mein na kamyab hun (I asked Nadiadwala to guide my son, and he helped him learn different aspects of filmmaking. No one asked me about it. There was a sense of feeling at home that I am not successful when it comes to filmy relationships).”