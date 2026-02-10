Govinda reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s claims that he isn't supporting son’s career, says family questions his Bollywood clout
In a new interview, actor Govinda revealed that he reached out to producer Sajid Nadiadwala to help his son Yashvardhan Ahuja understand the world of Bollywood.
Actor Govinda has broken his silence after wife Sunita Ahuja recently claimed that he never backed their son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s career. Responding to the remark, Govinda clarified that he had even stepped away from politics for the sake of his family, sharing that his family thinks he could not use his connections in Bollywood.
Govinda reacts to allegations
During a recent interaction with ANI, Govinda addressed the ongoing buzz suggesting he hasn’t been backing his son Yashvardhan Ahuja as the latter attempts to carve a space for himself in Bollywood. His wife Sunita Ahuja had said that he didn’t help their son Yashvardhan’s career.
Laughing off the rumours, Govinda said, “Kissi ne toh pucha… Kya ho gaya jis waqt mein politics se bahar nikla. Toh mainee yeh socha ke mere family par kissi prakar se takleef na ho. Khaas taur pe bachoon ke liye toh main politics se bahar aagaya (I left politics for my family as I did not want political life to hamper my family life and have an adverse effect on them- especially my children. So I stepped out of politics).”
Govinda went on to reveal that he reached out to producer Sajid Nadiadwala to help his son, who did guide him.
He added, “Ab ghar pariwar ke liye hi bahar aagaya. Maine Nadiwadwala se kaha, toh he gave his guidance to Yash kaise filmein banayi jati hain, kaam kiya jata hai. Mujhse zyada pucha nahi gaya. Ghar mein aisa mahul tha ke main filmy rishte mein na kamyab hun (I asked Nadiadwala to guide my son, and he helped him learn different aspects of filmmaking. No one asked me about it. There was a sense of feeling at home that I am not successful when it comes to filmy relationships).”
The actor also spoke about Yash, saying he feels that he is a better actor than him.
Previously, in an interview with Miss Malini, Sunita Ahuja accused Govinda of not supporting Yashvardhan professionally. She said, “Yash is a self-made boy. He hasn’t taken help from his father. He has given 90 auditions, being Govinda’s son. He didn’t ask Govinda to call anyone. Govinda also never helped Yash. I told Govinda on his face, ‘tu baap hai ki kya hai (are you a father or not) if you won’t help our kids, who will?’ See Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, how they all are supporting their sons."
At the moment, Yashvardhan is busy preparing for his debut film, which also stars Laapataa Ladies actor Nitanshi Goel.
About Govinda
Govinda and Sunita, married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon. Govinda is known for movies such as Raja Babu, Bhagam Bhag, Coolie No.1, Partner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja, Aankhen and others. In recent times, he has been in the news for his personal life, with Sunita hinting that he has had multiple affairs.
