Komal Rani Swarnkar defends wearing sindoor in outing with Govinda, reacts to Divya Khossla's jibe: ‘Man-eaters who destroy their husband's dignity’

After Divya Khossla questioned Govinda's rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar over sporting sindoor during her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Govinda, Komal has hit back at the criticism. In a lengthy Instagram note, Komal called out the comments without naming Divya and also took a sharp dig at Sunita Ahuja.

'Since when did going out with my hero become a matter of shame'

Komal Rani Swarnkar opens up about her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Govinda.

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Komal's note called out celebrities for allegedly maligning her and Govinda's names and speaking openly about them on social media while staying silent on important political and social issues. She defended her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Govinda, saying it was to seek blessings for their upcoming film, Roopa.

She wrote, "Since when did going before Ganpati Bappa alongside my Hero and praying for the success of my upcoming Film, Roopa, become a matter of shame, a national issue or "Dikhawa" for others? And when these very so -called celebrities visit various public places with their own male co- stars to promote their Films. Don't they feel ashamed when they do exactly the same thing themselves?"

Komal Rani Swarnkar responds to Divya Khossla's sindoor jibe.

'No interest in taking lessons on sindoor'

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{{^usCountry}} Komal took a swipe at those commenting on her and Govinda's relationship, accusing them of using the controversy to stay relevant. She wrote, “Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed- out brand tags. They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people's ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Komal took a swipe at those commenting on her and Govinda's relationship, accusing them of using the controversy to stay relevant. She wrote, “Some actresses in the film industry, whose careers have gone cold, whose films are no longer working at the box office, seem to have nothing left except their washed- out brand tags. They are trying to stay relevant by sticking their noses into other people's ongoing controversies and trying desperately to keep themselves in the limelight.” {{/usCountry}}

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Calling out the sindoor jibe, Komal wrote, “I have no interest in taking lessons on sindoor, marriage, or our Indian culture and traditions from women who themselves mock sindoor, whose own marriages are falling apart, and who cannot even uphold the sanctity of their own marital relationships.”

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Komal Rani Swarnkar responds to Divya Khossla's sindoor jibe.

Komal takes a dig at ‘man-eaters’

Komal also took indirect digs at her critics in her Instagram post, making references to alcoholism and infidelity without naming anyone. She wrote, "I do not consider such women worthy of judging me-especially those who idolise and support people who have spent their lives drinking all night, indulging in multiple affairs with other men, and even fantasising about one-night stands with three three men in their old age, while publicly humiliating for their own fame to the very husbands they lived with and benefited from throughout their lives. I honestly don't give a damn whether these people thinnk that I am a good person or a bad one."

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Komal Rani Swarnkar responds to Divya Khossla's sindoor jibe.

Komal ended her note by asking the women to stop seeking relevance through her name. She wrote, “I feel they are all part of the same group, taking out their frustration over their own failed marriages on someone else. They behave like man-eaters-women who destroy their husbands' dignity and reputation. Stop trying to stay relevant by constantly associating yourselves with my name. Perhaps the saying is true: your dignity is in your own hands. People like that should know their limits and stop provoking others to the point where your own past may be exposed.”

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Komal Rani Swarnkar responds to Divya Khossla's sindoor jibe.

What did Divya Khossla say?

Govinda and Komal visited Lalbaugcha Raja on the same day that Sunita Ahuja visited the pandal alone. This raised eyebrows amid Govinda alleged affair with Komal. However, Govinda has repeatedly denied the allegations and maintained that his appearances with Komal are connected to their professional association and their upcoming film, Roopa.

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Meanwhile, Divya has been openly commenting on Govinda and Sunita's troubled marriage. She recently questioned Komal over wearing sindoor during her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Govinda and also accused her of using religion for her own agenda.