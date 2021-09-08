Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Govinda says ‘never been caught’ as Kapil Sharma asks if Sunita Ahuja saw him someplace she shouldn’t have. Watch
bollywood

Govinda says ‘never been caught’ as Kapil Sharma asks if Sunita Ahuja saw him someplace she shouldn’t have. Watch

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show as guests. Watch a promo of the upcoming episode here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, will be seen as guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The two of them even danced to Husn Hai Suhana together. A promo has been shared online.

Host Kapil Sharma reminded Sunita that when she came on the show previously, she had said that she has given Govinda the freedom to romance and even flirt with his female co-stars. Kapil asked what kind of freedom it was, as Sunita accompanies Govinda everywhere.

“Main inka kaam dekhti hoon na, main dekhti hoon sab kuch theek thaak ho raha hai ya nahi (I see whether everything at work is going well),” Sunita said, to which Govinda quipped, “Itna achche se kaam dekhti hai ki kaam kar de (She oversees everything so well that there is no scope for anything).”

Govinda then joked that he cannot get a word in when it comes to Sunita. “Main bohot chup rahi na, beta ab aap chup raho (I stayed silent for so long, now it’s your turn),” she laughed.

Kapil asked Sunita if she ever bumped into Govinda someplace where she should not have. Govinda looked at Sunita before saying, “Kabhi aaj tak pakda nahi gaya main (I have never been caught to date).”

Also see | Govinda says he's no longer 'pious', has been corrupted: 'Now I party, smoke, drink'

Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek is a cast member of The Kapil Sharma Show but opted out of the episode featuring him and Sunita. Krushna, who has a strained relationship with Govinda, told a leading daily, “Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”

