Govinda was 'tensed’ over Sunita Ahuja's Lock Upp 2 participation: ‘No one should misbehave’

Sunita Ahuja recently opened up about why she chose to participate in reality show Lock Upp Season 2 despite receiving offers to appear in multiple other reality shows. She also spoke about Govinda's reaction to her decision to participate in the show.

Sunita on why she chose Lock Upp

Sunita Ahuja shares Govinda's reaction to her Lock Upp 2 participation.

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Speaking to SCREEN, Sunita shared that she had been approached for reality shows like Rise and Fall, The 50, Traitors, and Alliance, but she chose Lock Upp because of her close association with the show's promoter, Ektaa Kapoor. She said, "I was indeed offered many reality shows – Rise And Fall, The 50, Traitors, Alliance, but I chose Lock Upp. I have no hard feelings for any other show; I thought if I do Lock Upp, I would be taken care of properly. I am not scared of anyone watching me 24/7; I am what I am. I will never change myself for anybody in the world. From this show, people will come to know what Sunita Ahuja is. I am very fit mentally and physically; I know how to handle all situations. I am not scared of tasks; I don’t lie, so I will do well. But it also depends on luck.”

Sunita on Govinda’s reaction to her Lock Upp participation

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about Govinda's reaction to her participating in a reality show, she said, “Govinda was very tensed. He said, ‘Main ne apni biwi ko phool ki tarah paala hai, usko andar kisi ne dukh de diya toh woh rone lagegi.’ (‘I have taken care of my wife like a flower; if anyone hurts her inside, she will cry’.) He was very concerned that no one should misbehave with his wife. Govinda is concerned that no one hurts me or makes me cry. He was very much concerned about why I am doing this show. But he doesn’t know that his wife is very strong, can tolerate and fight with everyone. This is not a family show, so I will not tolerate anyone talking about my family. Govinda is very senior, so nobody can point fingers at him. I am his wife; I can say what I want, but no third person can talk about him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about Govinda's reaction to her participating in a reality show, she said, “Govinda was very tensed. He said, ‘Main ne apni biwi ko phool ki tarah paala hai, usko andar kisi ne dukh de diya toh woh rone lagegi.’ (‘I have taken care of my wife like a flower; if anyone hurts her inside, she will cry’.) He was very concerned that no one should misbehave with his wife. Govinda is concerned that no one hurts me or makes me cry. He was very much concerned about why I am doing this show. But he doesn’t know that his wife is very strong, can tolerate and fight with everyone. This is not a family show, so I will not tolerate anyone talking about my family. Govinda is very senior, so nobody can point fingers at him. I am his wife; I can say what I want, but no third person can talk about him." {{/usCountry}}

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Sunita on Govinda's affairs

On the show, when she was asked about her statement, “I want a son like Govinda, not a husband,” Sunita shocked fans and said in Hindi, "In love, you should be able to tolerate everything. Chi Chi had so many affairs in his life; well, heroes and heroines do have such things. I think that after standing by Chi Chi for so many years, I deserve to have a son like him."

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She also spoke about the incident when Govinda accidentally shot himself in the knee and addressed the allegations made by trolls that she had shot him. She said in Hindi, "If you're listening, then listen carefully, brother. A bullet only hits someone's knees when there's a reason for it. I wasn't lying about that either. See, I am the truth. I wasn't even in Mumbai — so many people said I was the one who did it. I was at Khatu Shyam. And I never miss my target."

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