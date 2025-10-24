Govinda's daughter recalls what happened after he accidentally shot himself in the leg: ‘Poora pant laal ho gaya tha’

Last year in October, Bollywood actor Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg with his gun around 4:45 am while leaving for an appointment. The actor was immediately rushed to the hospital, while his family members joined him for support. His daughter Tina Ahuja was also seen crying at the hospital around that time. Tina recalled how scared she had felt on seeing her father in that injured condition. Tina Ahuja said why she could not control her tears when dad Govinda was discharged from the hospital.

What Tina shared

“Jab gunshot hua tha I was the one who took him to the hospital. Woh ek event ke Kolkata ja rahe the early morning flight thi. White t-shirt jeans thi woh pura laal ho gaya tha… Woh uss time pe mera tear of victory tha. Kyunki maine uss time pe literally bhagwan se itni prarthnayein ki thi. Aur bohot mujhe uss time pe achha laga tha ki mere father was healthy, happy and he was out of it. I was literally sleeping down in the ICU and I wanted him to be back (When the gunshot happened I took him to the hospital. He had to take a flight early morning for an event in Kolkata. He had white shirt and jeans on, and the entire pant had become red. So that time I had tears of victory because I prayed so much to God and I wanted him to be healthy and back)," she told Filmygyan.

As per news agency ANI, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, said that Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand, and a bullet got fired, which hit his leg.

Govinda, one of the most popular stars of Bollywood from the 90s. After beginning his Bollywood career in the 80s as an action hero, Govinda settled into comedy in the mid-90s. Over the next decade, he was one of the biggest box office draws in Hindi cinema, churing out several hits. The actor also gained popularity for his energetic dance moves. He was recently seen in an episode of Two Much.