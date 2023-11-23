Alia Bhatt rejects ‘Aalu ji' nickname from paparazzi, Wamiqa Gabbi walks in with a cigar at GQ event red carpet

Bollywood celebrities chose their most stylish outfits for GQ Men of the Year awards on Wednesday night. Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ali Fazal, Mouni Roy, Konkona Sen Sharma, Wamiqa Gabbi were all spotted. Also read: Alia Bhatt wows in green gown, poses with Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher at event

Alia reacts to being called ‘Aalu ji'

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Mouni Roy and Wamiqa Gabbi were all spotted at the GQ Men of the Year awards show.

Alia Bhatt made a stylish entry on the red carpet in a maroon short dress that she paired with matching chunky, high-heeled loafers. She styled her short hair in a fuss-free straight bob.

As she arrived for a photocall, paparazzi called her ‘Aalu Ji’. She asked, “Ye kya naya shuru kiya hai ‘Aalu ji’ (What is this new thing you have started),” before striking a few poses for the flashing cameras. A paparazzo also asked her about daughter Raha. when she made an OK sign and a heart sign with her hands. Alia won the Outstanding Achievement award at the event.

Who else attended event

Wamiqa Gabbi also impressed everyone with her quirky appearance on the red carpet. She arrived in an oversized navy suit with a cigar in her mouth. She also wore temple jewellery with her blazer, sans any shirt.

Karan Johar took home the Director of the Year award. He wore a chunky green jacket to the party and posed with his trophy in an IG post. He wrote, “My first Director of the year award at @gqindia ! Thank you so much for all the love we as a team have received for #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani … we are grateful and over the moon! Thank you to team GQ ! Styled by @ekalakhani in @maisonvalentino @gucci hair by the magic of @aalimhakim make up @paresh_kalgutkar seamlessly managed by @len5bm @rahuljhangiani.”

Sunny Deol, Karan and Rajveer Deol; Aditya Roy Kapur; and Shahid Kapoor.

Shruti Haasan, Ali Fazal and Kirti Kulhari.

Sunny Deol also made an appearance with his sons Rajveer and Karan Deol. All three wore complementary dark suits. He was later spotted at the screening of Alizeh Agnihotri's Farrey. Sunny won the Leading Man of the Year award.

Also spotted at the event were Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shruti Haasan, Alanna Panday, Kirti Kulhari and others.

