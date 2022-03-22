Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gully Boy rapper MC Tod Fod dies at 24, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi are heartbroken

Gully Boy rapper Dharmesh Parmar, better known as MC Tod Fod, died at the age of 24. Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have mourned his death. 
Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have mourned the death of MC Tod Fod. 
Published on Mar 22, 2022 08:53 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi have mourned the death of Dharmesh Parmar better known as rapper MC Tod Fod. He died at the age of 24. He had lent his voice to the song India 91 for Gully Boy. The cause of his death has not been revealed. He was associated with the Mumbai-based hip-hop collective Swadesi.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a picture of MC Tod Fod and added a broken heart emoticon.

Ranveer shared a picture of MC Tod Fod.
Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a conversation with MC Tod Fod. 
Siddhant also extended his condolences by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the late rapper, in which they can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance. He wrote, "RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy was inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy. It was a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper (played by Ranveer Singh) from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. Siddhant Chaturvedi had played his mentor MC Sher in the film. It also featured Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

MC TodFod was among the 54 contributors, along with Divine, Naezy, Sez on the beat, Rishi Rich, Dub Sharma, Jasleen Royal, Ace, Ishq Bector, MC Altaf, 100 RBH, Maharya, Noxious D, and Viveick Rajagopalan who contributed in the 18-song soundtrack of the film.

Gully Boy collected around 146 crore at the domestic box office. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, an underdog story shining a light on India’s incipient hip-hop subculture, is the first great Hindi film of 2019 and a rousing celebration of spunk. The writing is enthralling, the texture fantastic, and this world is a revelation. Here are characters without room to breathe who express themselves breathlessly, through a style of music that has always belonged to the marginalised. Dissent finds a way — and a beat.”

(With ANI inputs)

