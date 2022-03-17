Exclusive: Ranveer Singh reveals what family time at Deepika Padukone's parents' house is like

Ranveer Singh has been living a sports-fuelled life lately. From jetsetting across the US to watch NBA games to being in the UK to catch the Premier League, he is exploring his sports fan side. But even in life, Ranveer's connect with sports is strong. After all, he is married into a family with strong sports pedigree. His father-in-law Prakash Padukone is regarded as one of the greatest badminton players ever. Sister-in-law Anisha is a pro golfer, and even wife Deepika Padukone played badminton at the national level. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Ranveer reveals given the sporting genes, get togethers at the Padukone household can get fiercely competitive. (Also read: When Ranveer broke down on meeting Thierry Henry: It changed how I look at fans)

Ranveer says that when he is over at his in-laws' place, playing badminton is one of the activities to indulge in. And while he prides on being athletic, he often finds himself amazed by Prakash's skills, even at the age of 66. He says, "Let me tell you, Prakash Padukone, my father-in-law, he's still got it. Whenever he picks up a badminton racquet, he puts on a show. He'll stand in one place and make you run the entire court. Then sometimes, when he is in the mood, he will start doing these trick shots, which would blow your mind. He has got this almost saint-like energy. He is an absolute legend and the kind of wisdom about life and values that he shares with us as his kids, that is invaluable. I really treasure all the life lessons that he teaches us."

In fact, Ranveer says that not only Prakash, but Deepika also bests him every single time when they play badminton. "Deepika kicks my butt in badminton, let me tell you," he says with a laugh, before adding, "I don't think I have beaten her ever. We started dating in 2012. It's ben 10 years and I am yet to beat her. And it's not for lack of trying. I am running around sweating. There was a time when she used to beat me under 5 or 10 points. Now I have gotten to 15-16. So, I am getting there but still unable to beat her."

Ranveer and Deepika began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2018. Deepika's family lives in Bengaluru, where she grew up. Prakash, who is a former World no. 1 badminton player, retired in 1991. Talking about what family time at his in-laws place in Bengaluru is like, Ranveer says cinema is hardly ever discussed and the family largely watches some or the other sport on TV.

He says, "That's one activity our family loves doing. We love sitting on the couch, sitting around the television watching live sports together. We watch cricket, football, badminton, basketball, the Olympics. It's one of our favourite activities to do together. My sister-in-law is a Manchester United fan so there is always banter going on between us. Even the IPL is a big season for us. They are all huge Bangalore Royal Challengers fans and I'm partial to Mumbai Indians, of course. So yes, we are an avid sporting family that is also a very avid sports-watching family."

Ranveer will be soon seen on screen in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Divyang Thakkar directorial also stars newcomer Shalini Pandey and releases on May 13. He has two other films in the pipeline- Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.