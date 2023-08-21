Gulshan Devaiah bats for Pankaj Tripathi, wants him to be credited for OMG 2 success

Gulshan Devaiah has championed the cause of crediting the lead man for the success of a movie and insisted that Pankaj Tripathi should be credited for the box-office success of OMG 2. Reminding everyone that Pankaj plays the lead role in the film, Gulshan insisted he must get credit for carrying the film on his shoulders. Gulshan was responding to a news report crediting Akshay Kumar for OMG 2 crossing ₹100 crore. (Also read: OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar film earns ₹114.3 crore in 10 days)

Pankaj is the protagonist

Gulshan Devaiah wants Pankaj Tripathi to be credited for his work.

Quoting a news report talking about the points Akshay Kumar scored with his latest film crossing the ₹100-crore mark, Gulshan wrote on Monday, "How many points Is Pankaj Tripathi getting? He’s the protagonist if I’m not mistaken." One internet user pointed out that this is 16th movie crossing ₹100-crore-mark for Akshay, but only the first one for Pankaj. The actor then responded with: " Sahi hai but PT ka bhi naam aana chahiye na points list mey (That may be fair, but Pankaj Tripathi should also feature in the points list)? "

Pankaj deserves it

Gulshan also wrote, in response to another post: "Shuru toh Sab zero sey karte hain aur zero mey wapas jate hain. Waise achcha lagta bohot logon ko omg 2 ke hero, Pankaj Tripathi ko uski safalta ke points milte aur unhe list mey Shamli karte. Hai to woh iss ke huqdaar.. hai an (Everyone starts with a zero and ends with a zero. Many people would have loved it had Pankaj Tripathi been given the points for his success and was included in the list. He does deserve it, right)?"

OMG 2

After a dull start at the ticket windows on August 11, the collections for OMG 2 grew slowly and the film has crossed ₹100 crore in ten days. Directed by Amit Rai, the film features Pankaj as the lead man - a Shiva devotee fighting for his son's right to sex education while Akshay essays the role of Shiva's messenger who helps him in his endeavours.

Gulshan's recent outing

Gulshan is currently being widely praised for his role as Atmaram in Netflix's new web show Guns & Gulaabs. Helmed by Raj and DK, the show also features Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

