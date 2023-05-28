Gulshan Devaiah says he has Sai Pallavi's number but no strength to approach her: ‘I have a huge crush on her’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah recently said that he has his crush, actor Sai Pallavi’s number but could never approach her. Earlier, the actor had revealed that he had a crush on her and called it his ‘obsession.’ Talking about her in a new interview, Gulshan said that he is a bit ‘infatuated’ by her, however, there's nothing more than that. Also read: Gulshan Devaiah calls his ex-wife Kalliroi Tziafeta his best friend

Gulshan Devaiah's past relationship

Gulshan was married to actress Kallirroi Tziafeta from Greece. They got married in 2012 and parted ways in 2020. Talking about her, Gulshan told Hindustan Times, “I give equal credit to my ex-wife Kallirroi for really making sure we keep in all the good things and not ruin anything. We didn't think we wanted to be an example for society. People think it’s tough, it isn't, actually. We gave ourselves time, we were not in a hurry. She is my best friend now. I can tell her anything. If I go out on a date I tell her.”

Gulshan Devaiah on Sai Pallavi

Talking about Sai Pallavi, Gulshan told ETimes, “I have a huge crush on Sai Pallavi and it's been going on for a while now. I have her number too. But I don't have the strength to approach her. I think she is a wonderful actor and dancer. I think it's a crush only. There is nothing more than that. I'm a bit infatuated by her sometimes. But she is also a capable actress. She is a very good actor. And, hopefully, sometime in my life, as soon as I get an opportunity to work with her in a film, I think I'd be happy with that. I don't know about the rest. And what can I do if the rest is not going to happen? That's also there.”

“If it's meant to be, it'll happen. If it's not meant to be, then it won't happen. But if you get a chance to work with a good actor, that would be good. There's nothing wrong with that. At least you can do that much,” he added.

Gulshan was last seen in 8 AM Metro with Saiyami Kher. He has Guns & Gulaabs and Love Affair in the pipeline.

