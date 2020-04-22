Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta get divorced, he says ‘we both are doing okay’

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:52 IST

Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta are divorced. Gulshan confirmed the news in a recent interview and said that their eight-year-long marriage ended on an amicable note.

“We are amicably divorced! We both are doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That’s all there is to say,” he told SpotboyE.

Gulshan and Kallirroi, who is originally from Greece, got married in 2012, after being in a relationship for two years. According to the report, they have been living separately since the beginning of the year.

In December last year, Gulshan hinted that his marriage with Kallirroi had hit a rough patch. “Being married is not easy. There are always ups and downs. We are trying to figure things out,” he told The Times of India.

Gulshan went on to call himself a “loner” and said, “I am comfortable being alone and don’t get bored of my own company. The problem is that, in a marriage you may be in love with your partner, but you don’t know how to manage that person’s presence in your space. But, we are living and learning. As of now, we are together.”

Gulshan, who is known for his performances in films such as Shaitan, Hate Story, Hunterrr and Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, has made his presence felt in the digital space this year. He was seen as a local strongman-turned-zombie in Dibakar Banerjee’s segment of Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. He was also seen in the web series Afsos, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Next, Gulshan will be seen in a bilingual (Hindi and Kannada) film titled Rudraprayag, which will be directed by Rishab Shetty. Kallirroi, meanwhile, was most recently seen in the Netflix series Bard of Blood. She has also acted in films like Karwaan and Omerta.

