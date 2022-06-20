Guneet Monga shares sweet story behind her ‘staged wedding’ with Sunny Kapoor: 'It looked and felt like it'

Film producer Guneet Monga announced her engagement to businessman Sunny Kapoor in April. On Monday, she shared a video featuring her, Sunny and their family members. Posting it, she revealed that the video is actually from her engagement, which was staged as a wedding for Sunny's grandmother who was fighting cancer at that time. Also Read: Producer Guneet Monga engaged to businessman Sunny Kapoor, receives wishes from Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics

Sharing the video, Guneet wrote, “I staged my own wedding. Everyone who knows me knows that I always wanted to get married. Ever since I was 18. Cut to 20 years later I meet Sunny. The best of it all was getting to meet his family. I’ve missed having my own family for a decade and a half now. When I met Sunny’s dadiji for the first time, she said ‘Jaldi shaadi karlo… main naachungi (Please get married soon. I will dance)’. And I was like ‘I love you Dadi’. Soon after, dadi was detected with cancer and the only thing she kept saying was ‘Sunny da viah (Sunny’s wedding)'. Her health deteriorated by the day and in 48 hours we decided to get married only for her."

She added, "So yes, we staged our wedding which was an engagement but looked and felt like a wedding. Dadi ji came and we exchanged Jai Malas for her. She gave me khandani (ancestral) jewellery and my joy had no bounds. She put a chunni around us, a ceremony to welcome the new bride home. Later I cooked Kadah Prashad at home and she lovingly ate and gave us her blessings. It was very hard for her to talk, but we were able to negotiate the number of kids. She said, ‘only have as many kids as you can afford to teach’.

She concluded by saying that they lost their grandmother last week. Guneet wrote, “Unfortunately, we lost her last week. But, I can only be thankful for the time I had with her, and grateful that we were able to bring her joy and fulfil her wish to get us married. Becoming a bride in dadi’s eyes and having the honour of fulfilling her dreams, alongside mine, will always be one of the most cherished moments of my life. It’s so important to live your dreams, but it’s all the more important to live for someone else’s too. We will miss you every day dadi. Rest in power and peace. Thank you for your blessings Dadiji. Sunny and Guneet.”

Dia Mirza and Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the video. Actor Renuka Shahane said, “So lovely. She'll always be with you & Sunny. Stay blessed and happy always." One fan commented, “This is so beautiful Guneet. And I’m so sorry that she’s not with you anymore.”

Through her production company Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet has backed critically-acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan, and Pagglait. She has also served as an executive producer on the documentary Period. End of Sentence, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

