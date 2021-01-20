IND USA
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet wish fans
Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn among others wished fans on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.
bollywood

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet wish fans

A host of Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on Wednesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:17 PM IST

A number of celebrities took to social media to wish fans on Guru Gobind Singh jayanti. Names included Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberio among others.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote: "Eradicate selfishness said Guru Gobind Singhji On his anniversary today, I remember him & the many important life lessons this selfless & brave Saint gave to humanity. Respects #gurugobindsinghjayanti."


Both Taapsee Pannu and actor and member of parliament Sunny Deol, wrote in Punjabi on Twitter to their scores of their fans on the occasion.


Vivek Oberoi took wished all on th eoccasion and wrote: "Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Parab Diyan Lakhh Lakhh Vadhaaiyaan. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous #PrakashPurab."


Sharing a picture of Guru Govind Singh, Divya Dutta wrote: "Happy #gurpurab."

Rakul Preet posted a note on Instagram Stories.
Rakul Preet posted a note on Instagram Stories.


Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram Stories to share a note. She wrote: "The greatest comforts and last peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. Happy Gurupurab to all. May the teachings of Guru Govind ji reflect goodness, compassion n happiness in all your lives."

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh keeps on asking why she manages home herself, even orders groceries

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Twitter: "May Guru ji’s teachings guide us to be more compassionate, kind and loving beings. #HappyGurpurab."

