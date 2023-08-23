Haddi trailer: It's Nawazuddin Siddiqui vs Anurag Kashyap in a revenge saga. Watch

On Wednesday, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming ZEE5 original film, Haddi. Starring Anurag Kashyap, the crime drama revolves around a nexus of the criminal underbelly operating in the ‘modern ruins’ of Delhi NCR, Gurgaon and Noida. The trailer introduces Nawazuddin as a transgender for the first time onscreen. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls his behaviour changing during Haddi shoot

Haddi trailer

Haddi trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap reunite.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer of Haddi begins with a glimpse of Nawazuddin as a ruthless transgender-turned vindictive criminal named Haddi. He says, “Pata hai log humse kyu darte hai? Humara aashirvad bohot shaktishali hota hai aur humara shrap bohot bhayavey. Aur usse bhi bhayavey jante ho kya hota hai? Humara badla (People are scared of transgenders do you know why? Our blessings are powerful and our curse is dangerous. Our revenge is even more dangerous).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip shows his journey, how he went from being a rookie transgender who survived doing petty crimes to moving to Delhi from Allahabad in order to join a transgenders community.

Eventually, Haddi grabs the attention of many and lands up at the top of the criminal food chain. However, all this while, he seeks revenge for his transgender family, headed by Ila Arun, who was wronged by a powerful gangster-political, played by Anurag Kashyap. Besides Nawazuddin and Anurag, the film also has Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.

Fans react to Haddi trailer

Sharing the trailer of Haddi, Nawazuddin wrote on Instagram, “Has revenge ever looked this bone-chilling? #Haddi aa raha hai (is coming) with a tale of vengeance that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Releasing on 7th September only on #ZEE5 #HaddiOnZEE5.” Reacting to the trailer, a user wrote in the comment, “No one is like you, outstanding always.” “The best actor I have ever seen,” wrote another.

More about Haddi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haddi is directed and co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. Produced by Zee Studios and Anandita studios, Haddi is a crime vengeance drama. It will premiere on September 7.

Nawazuddin on prep for Haddi

Talking about Haddi, Nawazuddin previously told Hindustan Times, "I have really worked hard on it after a long time. Before filming Haddi, I stayed among the (transgender) community. I realised that they relate themselves to females. They wish to become a woman and think of it as something that completes their lives. I kept these things in mind to play the role. I always thought that I am playing a female character. It used to be both mentally and physically exhausting. Shooting khatam hotein hi I used to be like ‘Oh my God! Ghar ja k bus so jau’ (I just wanted to go home after shoot and sleep).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON