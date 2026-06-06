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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: Comedy opens at 7.50 crore, one of Varun Dhawan's lowest ever

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: The Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde film was way behind Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Jun 06, 2026 10:01 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 1: David Dhawan’s romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, released in theatres this Friday (June 5). The love triangle stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, and was expected to struggle a bit at the box office, given lukewarm reviews. The film has taken a single-digit start at the domestic box office (under 10 crore net on day 1), which makes it one of Varun Dhawan’s lowest openings ever.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office update

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned 7.50 crore net on day 1 in India. This is lower than Varun’s previous solo releases - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari ( 10 crore) and Baby John ( 11.25 crore). In fact, barring October and Main Tera Hero, no Varun Dhawan film has taken such a low opening. The first day numbers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are in the same range as his debut film, Student of the Year, which released 14 years ago. Varun’s best solo opening so far has been Judwaa 2, which earned over 16 crore net on its first day back in 2017.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai struggles at the box office

 
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