Varun Dhawan has a witty remark to person asking him not to do 'pathetic movie' like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Actor Varun Dhawan has responded with a witty remark after a person asked him not to do 'pathetic movies' like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Varun chatted with his fans and followers. He wrote, "Long time no chat. Let’s do a session today #varunsays at 1.30. Lunch ke time pe baat karte hain (Let's talk during lunch)." Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released in theatres last year on October 2.

Varun Dhawan talks about 'pathetic' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Talking about his last release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a person wrote, "Bhai aren't u serious Abt ur comeback? Stop doing pathetic movies like SSKTK in the name of versatility." He replied, "Chalo film phir bhi chal gaye thodi. App theatre jata rehna mein (The film did work a little bit. You please continue going to the theatre) #border 2 might surprise u since ur taste is amazing."

What fans have to say

A person said, “But SSKTK was a nice movie, I watched it on Netflix..Rom-com suits you the best; never stop doing it. Why move out of your comfort zone if it's giving u decent results?” A tweet read, “SSTK was a good picture, I enjoyed it.”

A fan wrote, “Do something like Badlapur and October. You have immense talent.” An X user tweeted, “That movie had literally nothing new to offer. It had all the romcom cliche tropes.”

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun starred in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film released in theatres on October 2 last year. It is produced under Karan Johar’s production banner Dharma Productions. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also featured Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is about Sunny (Varun) and Tulsi (Janhvi). Hoping to revive old sparks with their ex-partners, Ananya (Sanya) and Vikram (Rohit), they hatch a plan to pose as a couple, setting off a chain of humorous misunderstandings and deceptions. The film earned ₹61.85 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk.com.

More about Varun's new film Border 2

Varun, who will be next seen in Border 2, spoke at length about his new film with fans. A person asked, "I'm glad to know #varunsays is back after a long time. By the way @Varun_dvn, I’ve been really curious about #Border2 : what kind of new dimension or storyline can we expect this time compared to the original?"

The actor replied, "It’s based on the 1971 war and that as we all know was a war filled with a lot of casualties on both sides. There were a lot of sacrifices made by our soldiers to win so some amazing stories."

Another fan asked, "How did you prepare physically for Border 2? How much workout did you do for the role of a real war hero?" He said, "Bahut prepare karna tha (I had to prepare a lot). In fact injured my tail bone while shooting the battle of Basantar. I shot 40 days in Babina for that with real soldiers."

Varun will star in Border 2 along with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is a follow-up to the 1997 blockbuster film Border, directed by JP Dutta. The Anurag Singh film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23 and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.