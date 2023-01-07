Hailey Bieber flaunts her 'nepo baby' T-shirt in latest pics, even Alia Bhatt 'likes' it

Actor Alia Bhatt has 'liked' a post featuring Hailey Bieber in which she wore a T-shirt with the words 'nepo baby' written on it. An Instagram account by the name DietSabya shared a post in which Hailey Bieber wore the white cropped T-shirt with denims as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday. (Also Read | As Alia Bhatt calls him Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan gives her new name)

The post was shared with the caption, "Own it!" Alia 'liked' the post, which has so far garnered over 8.6k likes. Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Liked by Alia Bhatt hahaha." Another person said, "This gonna start a war." "I thought the picture was Bella Hadid and this comment confused me so much," read a comment.

Hailey Bieber is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin. She is married to singer Justin Bieber. Hailey was last seen in a cameo in the TV series Dave. Justin last released his song Honest in April 2022.

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan. She made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh. Her acting debut as an adult in Bollywood was with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year (2012).

Alia has featured in many films so far including Highway and 2 States (2014), Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi (2016), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Raazi (2018), Gully Boy (2019), Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra (2022).

Last year, Alia and actor Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years, at his Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. The couple announced that they are expecting a child in June 2022. Alia and Ranbir welcomed a baby girl Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

Alia will be next seen in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, an upcoming romance film directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to release on April 28 this year.

Alia will make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone. An upcoming spy action thriller film, it is directed by Tom Harper. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Heart of Stone is scheduled to release this year on Netflix.

