2026 half-yearly round-up: Ranking the best Hindi films of the year; Dhurandhar 2 doesn't make the cut

The year 2026 has been a good one for Hindi cinema. There have been blockbusters at the box office, indie films that have won over the audiences, hard-hitting cinema that has forced viewers to think, and even the odd underdog surprising pundits with its earnings. In an industry where a 10% success rate is considered good, dozens of films arrive every month, but only a few manage to strike a chord with the viewers. As the first half of 2026 ends, HT ranks the best five Hindi films of the year so far, and the biggest hits - Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2 - fail to make the cut.

Honourable mention: Nukkad Naatak

Main Vaapas Aaunga is one of the finest films of the year so far.

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This independently produced niche film was not perfect. But Nukkad Naatak deserves a mention here just for its ambition, sincerity, and journey. Written and directed by Tanmaya Shekhar and starring Molshri and Shivang Rajpal, Nukkad Naatak is the story of two engineering students who set out to teach kids from a nearby slum.

Nukkad Naatak is available to watch on Netflix.

This coming-of-age story was produced on a shoestring budget by Tanmaya and Molshri themselves, earning a theatrical release and then a belated Netflix debut. Films like these are necessary to remind you of what cinema is all about - telling stories that touch you.

5. Kennedy

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{{^usCountry}} I may be cheating a bit here, because Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy did have its India premiere two years ago. But 2026 was when it finally arrived for the masses, thanks to Zee5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I may be cheating a bit here, because Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy did have its India premiere two years ago. But 2026 was when it finally arrived for the masses, thanks to Zee5. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul Bhat excels in this Anurag Kashyap thriller.

Kashyap goes noir in this story of a ‘dead’ cop moonlighting as a hitman, as Rahul Bhat gives a career-best performance, while Sunny Leone shows off her acting chops too. Kennedy gets so much right, from pacing to dialogue and the macabre humour, reminding viewers of what Kashyap is truly capable of when in form.

4. Dug Dug

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Arguably the most niche film of the year, Ritwik Pareek’s Dug Dug shows how chance and coincidence can be easily mistaken for divinity. Mysterious events in the wake of a freak motorcycle accident sow the seeds of a new religion in this dark comedy.

Dug Dug is directed by Ritwik Pareek.

Dug Dug shows us a mirror of what we have become, but without ever preaching or sermonising. It is a refreshing take from a new voice that definitely deserved to be talked about more than it was.

3. Assi

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The most uncomfortable watch of the year, Assi is an indictment of the system from the master storyteller Anubhav Sinha. The story of a rape survivor and a lawyer fighting for justice is interspersed with questions about vigilante justice in this searing, hard-hitting drama.

Kani Kusruti and Taapsee Pannu in a still from Anubhav Sinha's Assi.

The USP of Assi is how sensitively it tackles sexual assault, never trivialising it or using it to titillate. Punctuated by some memorable performances, it ends up being something they should show at schools to educate the next generation.

2. Ikkis

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Is Ikkis a war film or an anti-war film? Sriram Raghavan bucked the trend when he opted to make this heartwarming saga of a slain soldier’s father looking for closure, instead of his usual dark thrillers. What makes Ikkis stand out is how it subverts the trope of war, while still retaining the idea of glory and valour attached to it.

Dharmendra in a still from Ikkis.

Dharmendra’s memorable final performance and another one for the ages from Vedang Raina seal the deal. And then there’s the cinematography and score that elevate this beyond just good. Ikkis is a film that will be talked about for years to come. If only they had talked about it while it was still in theatres, though.

1. Main Vaapas Aaunga

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It took an Imtiaz Ali (ironically) to make a good film a box-office success this year. After several misses, this love saga centred on the Partition drew audiences to theatres. Main Vaapas Aaunga, like Ikkis, has the unenviable task of telling a soft story around a tragedy. In this case, it’s the greatest tragedy this nation has known.

Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

But Imtiaz's mastery lies in how he weaves a personal tale of loss and longing amid it all. And when you have Naseeruddin Shah delivering a masterclass in acting, the audience needs to be seated.