Hansal Mehta mourns father's death, Manoj Bajpayee and Farhan Akhtar extend condolences

Director Hansal Mehta on Wednesday mourned the death of his father, Deepak Subodh Mehta. Taking to Twitter, Hansal penned a note saying that he always thought his father would outlive him. He called his father 'the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met'.

Hansal tweeted, "I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero."

Reacting to his post, many celebs poured their condolences. Actors Farhan Akhtar wrote, "deepest condolences", Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "Will miss his gentle smile love and concern for all of us !!! He lived his life with grace!!!! Stay happy uncle wherever you are!!! TAKE CARE HANSAL!!", and Pratik Gandhi said, "Heartfelt condolences sir." Guneet Monga commented, "So so sorry sending you lots n lots of love and strength." Pooja Bhatt said "my deepest condolences to you and the family Hansal" and Nikkhil Advani wrote "condolences my friend".

In May, Hansal had tweeted that six people in his house had tested positive for Covid-19. "6 people in my home including me were COVID positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery. (contd.)" In a series of tweets, he had thanked the Maharashtra government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for 'making us feel safe and cared for in this city'.

In April, Hansal had revealed that his wife and two daughters were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. “In spite of precautions my wife and daughters are symptomatic and are being treated for COVID-19 while we await test results from overworked labs. Please, please stay indoors. All your festivals, all your prayers can be done privately this time. Please take care. PLEASE MASK UP,” he had said in a tweet.

Hansal has directed Amazon Prime Video's sports black comedy film Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. He will soon be donning the director's hat for the second installment of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, tentatively titled Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi.

The upcoming series will delve into the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind of the 2003 Stamp Paper scam whose value was estimated to be around a whopping ₹20,000 crore. Scam 2003 will reportedly go on floors by the end of the year and release in 2022.