Hansal Mehta uses Arbaaz Khan's photo for a hilarious wish for Roger Federer on retirement

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter handle and shared a meme featuring Arbaaz Khan. The meme surfaced online after tennis champ Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis. Owing to the similarities between Arbaaz and Roger’s looks, the Scam 1992 director wrote, “Going to miss you champion. #RogerFederer.” Also read: Stars pay tributes to Roger Federer on his retirement

After he shared the hilarious post, some didn’t get the joke. A user commented, “Seriously I, u miss someone and you don’t know the person enough.” “Hahahahaha brilliant sir,” added a fan. “Are you sure this pic is of Federer? It seems it's of Arbaaz Khan,” pointed out someone else.

Hansal Mehta's tweet.

Roger Federer announced his retirement with a long statement on his social media handle. He will end his career with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name that include eight titles in Wimbledon. "Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you," Roger said in his official statement shared on Twitter.

After Roger announced his retirement, several Bollywood celebrities, such as Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Lara Dutta and Anupam Kher among others paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary tennis player. One of them was also Hansal Mehta who tweeted, “Tennis will never be the same again. Thank you for your grace, elegance, brilliance and sportsmanship - both on and off the court. Thank you for the tennis Master Federer. You will always be the greatest. Beyond all records and numbers. #rogerfederer.” Roger will be last seen in the Laver Cup 2022 scheduled to take place between September 23-25.

