Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and more stars pay tributes to Roger Federer on his retirement

Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Lara Dutta, Anupam Kher, and among others took to their social media handles to pay tribute to Swiss marvel Roger Federer after he announced his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday. Roger will be last seen in the Laver Cup 2022 scheduled to take place between September 23-25. (Also read: Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: Incredible, truly celebrated life )

Taking to Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor posted the pictures of Roger’s retirement letter and wrote, “LEGEND” with red heart and crown emojis on it. Anushka Sharma reshared the Reel of Roger Federer announcing retirement on her story and commented, “Genius” (with broken heart emoji). Anupam Kher shared a post for Roger on his Instagram. He captioned the pictures, "'There is no way around hard work. Embrace it!' The @rogerfederer quote I try to live by. You have not only inspired millions of tennis and sports enthusiasts by your game but also won over people by your kindness. Thank you.” (hand folded and heart emojis). He used the hashtags #GOAT #Tennis #Retirement #RogerFederer on his pictures. Many of Roger’s fan wrote on Anupam’s post. One fan wrote, “Legends always live in hearts.” Another fan commented, “End of an era.” Other fan reacted, “He is genuinely amazing, love for Roger Federer. Many fans posted hearts for Roger.

Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma paying tribute to Roger Federer on his retirement from sports.

Lara Dutta posted a throwback clip with Roger. She captioned the post, “(goat emoji) Forever.” She used the hashtags #goat #the best #legend #gentleman #tennis #glory on the Reel. In the video, she is seen standing with Roger and both of them are smiling.

Roger Federer is a legendary Swiss tennis player. He will end his career with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name that include eight titles in Wimbledon. Widely regarded as one of the greats of the game, Federer is among the select few players who retire with a career slam.

