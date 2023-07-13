Hansal Mehta gets stomach infection, says Mumbai govt can't provide safe water for its citizens

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta contracted a stomach infection on Thursday morning. He took to Twitter and said it was from the drinking water of Mumbai and blamed the government for not providing safe drinking water to its citizens. He said his doctor has been dealing with similar cases every day. Also read: Hansal Mehta feels film industry is going through curve

Hansal Mehta's stomach infection

Hansal Mehta falls sick.(Amal KS/ HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hansal wrote on Twitter, “I developed a terrible stomach infection this morning. It hit me before I’d even eaten. Spoke to my family doctor and he said that he is seeing at least 10 patients with similar symptoms every day and some have been hospitalised. The infections seem to be from a bug originating in our drinking water.”

Hansal Mehta on unsafe drinking water

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He tagged Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), CM Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis among other leaders of the state. He added, “It is ridiculous that a city that is financial capital to the country and capital to a state with two deputy CMs cannot provide basic clean drinking water to its citizens. Not to mention the abysmal roads, the crippling traffic, the lack of readiness for flooding and crumbling state of our infrastructure. THIS IS MUMBAI. And it is run by people who just don’t give a damn about its citizens. All they care for is power and filling their own coffers. Shameful state of affairs. @mybmc @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @AjitPawarSpeaks @AUThackeray.”

Sharing the tweet, Hansal also revealed that Karan Vyas who wrote Hansal's hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story has also fallen ill with a similar infection. “I got a message from @karanmukeshvyas that he too is sick with a similar infection. So are people in his society,” Hansal said. Meanwhile, a section of Twitter users agreed with Hansal after he shared the post.

Hansal Mehta film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hansal Mehta's last outing was Scoop. His upcoming film is The Buckingham Murders, the working title. It stars Kareena Kapoor and has been shot in the UK. Reportedly, she plays a mother and detective who has to look into a murder in a small town in Buckinghamshire, inspired by Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown. While the makers are yet to announce the final title of the film, it's likely to come out later this year. However, there is no confirmation about it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.