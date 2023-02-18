Hansika Motwani addresses rumours that mother gave her hormonal injections to make her grow faster

On the latest episode of Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, actor Hansika Motwani has addressed old rumours about her getting hormonal injections. In the second episode of the reality show, that documents Hansika's wedding with Sohael Khaturiya, the actor and her mother addressed the wild rumours. (Also read: Hansika Motwani addresses getting blamed for breaking her husband's first marriage)

Hansika began her career in acting as a child actor. She was seen in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and then Koi Mil Gaya. However, many were surprised by how quickly she had grown over just a couple of years and made her acting debut in South film industry in lead roles, soon after. Many wondered if Hansika's mother was giving her hormonal injections to make her grow faster.

On the show, Hansika addressed the same and said, “This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know what I am talking about… If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. This time is nothing… Everyone wrote I have taken injections to grow up.” She added, “When I was eight, then I became an actress, people said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman.”

Her mother added, "If that is true, then I must be richer than Tata, Birla. If that is true, then I would have said, ‘Tum bhi aao, aa kar apni haddi baddi karvao (You also come to me and help yourself grow taller). What I am surprised about is that people who write this, Unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya (Don't they have common sense)? We are Punjabi people, our daughters shoot up between the age of 12 and 16.”

On the first episode, Hansika and Sohael also addressed the controversy around their wedding. It was revealed on gossip accounts on social media that Hansika's to-be-husband Sohael was earlier married to her friend. Many even blamed Hansika for ‘breaking apart' Sohael's home. “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity,” Hansika said in the first episode.

Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama airs on Disney+ Hotstar on Fridays.

