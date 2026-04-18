Hansika Motwani says therapy helped her heal post-divorce from Sohael Khaturiya: ‘I was in a dark space’

Actor Hansika Motwani was granted a divorce by mutual consent on March 11 this year by a family court in Mumbai after 3 years of marriage with Sohael Khaturiya. In a recent chat with Hauterrfly, the actor spoke about her separation and recalled how her parents and brother supported her through a “dark phase”.

Hansika Motwani reveals how therapy helped after divorce

Hansika Motwani recalls how her mother and brother supported her decision to divorce Sohael Khaturiya.

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Talking about her bond with her brother, Hansika said, “My brother and I are very close. He supported me throughout; he was rock solid. Both my mother and brother told me, ‘If you are not comfortable, don’t go through it.’ They have seen me in a very dark space. I am usually a very happy person, so for them to see me like that was alarming. They told me, whatever you decide, we are with you.”

Talking about taking therapy, Hansika revealed that she has been focusing on her mental health for the last two years. She said, “I was in a ver dark space and didn't understand mental health. A friend picked me up during my dark phase and said let's try therapy. After that, it's been two years and it has helped me, guided me, showed me how to be a better person. Taught me how to handle situations that I didn't know how to.” She added that therapy taught her how to deal with anxiety.

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{{^usCountry}} Hansika further stated that, to this day, no one knows what truly happened between her and her ex-husband. She revealed that she has no regrets about her decision and would never clarify the details, as it no longer matters to her. Hansika Motwani’s wedding and divorce {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hansika further stated that, to this day, no one knows what truly happened between her and her ex-husband. She revealed that she has no regrets about her decision and would never clarify the details, as it no longer matters to her. Hansika Motwani’s wedding and divorce {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022. Their wedding was also documented in the 2023 Disney+ Hotstar show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022. Their wedding was also documented in the 2023 Disney+ Hotstar show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2025, Hansika deleted her wedding photos and pictures with Sohael from Instagram, fuelling separation rumours. According to reports, their families reportedly made several attempts to reconcile them. However, they eventually decided to part ways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, Hansika deleted her wedding photos and pictures with Sohael from Instagram, fuelling separation rumours. According to reports, their families reportedly made several attempts to reconcile them. However, they eventually decided to part ways. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hansika’s lawyer told NDTV, “It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments.” Hansika Motwani’s recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hansika’s lawyer told NDTV, “It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments.” Hansika Motwani’s recent and upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Hansika was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Guardian, which also featured Suresh Chandra Menon and Sriman in key roles. She was also seen as a judge on the Telugu reality show Dhee Celebrity Special 2.

She will next be seen in the Prime Video original series Gully. Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the show also stars Sudheer Babu, JD Chakravarthy, Shraddha Srinath and Prince, among others. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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