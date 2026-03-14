Hansika Motwani’s ex-sister-in-law shares cryptic post after her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya: ‘Absolutely fake world’
Muskan Nancy James has urged people not to drag her into someone else’s life drama, which left many wondering if she was taking a dig at Hansika Motwani.
Actor Hansika Motwani has been in the news for a turbulent chapter in her personal life after finalising her divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya, nearly three years after their marriage. Now, it appears that Hansika’s former sister-in-law and actor Muskan Nancy James has indirectly reacted to the development, seemingly taking a dig as she remarked that she does not want to be associated with “someone’s absolutely fake world.”
Hansika Motwani’s estranged sister-in-law takes a dig at her
On Friday, Muskan took to her Instagram Stories, urging people not to drag her into someone else’s life drama. She posted a picture of herself along with a note, where she asked people on social media platforms not to link her to “someone’s absolutely fake world”. She asserted that only time would reveal the truth.
She wrote, "Requesting a few social media platforms to please keep me away from someone else's life.”
“You have always been supportive and understanding, and I truly appreciate that. Kindly don't associate me with someone's absolutely fake world. I don't have Paid PR-let time reveal the truth. ‘Sab Samay ka khel Hai’ (It’s all a matter of time). Peace, Love & Karma,” Muskan added.
While she did not name anyone in her post, social media users were quick to connect the dots, with many wondering if the remark was aimed at Hansika. It is worth noting that Muskan and Hansika are not known to share a cordial relationship.
Last year in September, more of Hansika’s legal woes came to light. It was reported that the Bombay High Court dismissed her petition to quash an FIR filed by her estranged sister-in-law, actor Muskan Nancy James, who was married to her brother Prashant Motwani. The FIR accused Hansika and her mother, Jyoti (also known as Mona), of cruelty and other criminal charges.
In December 2024, Nancy had filed an FIR against Hansika and her mother under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 498A (dowry-related cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).
In her complaint, Nancy alleged domestic violence that she claims caused Bell’s palsy, and detailed demands for expensive gifts and money from her in-laws. Nancy has also complained that undue interference from Hansika and Jyoti during her marriage to Prashant led to marital discord. Nancy also said she was pressured by the Motwanis to sell her flat. In February last year, Hansika and Jyoti had secured anticipatory bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court. In April, they approached the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR. In her petition, Haniska had said that she was shocked to find her name in the FIR.
Hansika Motwani granted divorce from Sohael Khaturiya
On March 11, it was reported that Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya were granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai after three years of marriage. The news was confirmed by her lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, to NDTV. The couple filed for separation by mutual consent, with the actor forgoing alimony, aka streedhan, in the process.
Adnan reportedly told the court that Hansika and Sohael lived together for a short period but realised there were differences in their temperaments, opinions and lifestyles, which led to disagreements. “The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down,” said the lawyer in a statement.
Hansika reportedly approached Sohael seeking an amicable separation, and the businessman also consented to the dissolution of the marriage. “It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments,” said the lawyer.
Hansika tied the knot with Sohael on December 4, 2022, in a grand ceremony at the historic Mandota Fort in Jaipur. Just a month before the wedding, Sohael had proposed to the actor in a dreamy setting at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November 2022. Their lavish celebrations later became the subject of a reality show, Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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