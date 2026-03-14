Hansika Motwani’s ex-sister-in-law shares cryptic post after her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya: ‘Absolutely fake world’

While she did not name anyone in her post, social media users were quick to connect the dots, with many wondering if the remark was aimed at Hansika. It is worth noting that Muskan and Hansika are not known to share a cordial relationship.

“You have always been supportive and understanding, and I truly appreciate that. Kindly don't associate me with someone's absolutely fake world. I don't have Paid PR-let time reveal the truth. ‘Sab Samay ka khel Hai’ (It’s all a matter of time). Peace, Love & Karma,” Muskan added.

She wrote, "Requesting a few social media platforms to please keep me away from someone else's life.”

On Friday, Muskan took to her Instagram Stories, urging people not to drag her into someone else’s life drama. She posted a picture of herself along with a note, where she asked people on social media platforms not to link her to “someone’s absolutely fake world”. She asserted that only time would reveal the truth.

Actor Hansika Motwani has been in the news for a turbulent chapter in her personal life after finalising her divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya , nearly three years after their marriage. Now, it appears that Hansika’s former sister-in-law and actor Muskan Nancy James has indirectly reacted to the development, seemingly taking a dig as she remarked that she does not want to be associated with “someone’s absolutely fake world.”

Last year in September, more of Hansika’s legal woes came to light. It was reported that the Bombay High Court dismissed her petition to quash an FIR filed by her estranged sister-in-law, actor Muskan Nancy James, who was married to her brother Prashant Motwani. The FIR accused Hansika and her mother, Jyoti (also known as Mona), of cruelty and other criminal charges.

In December 2024, Nancy had filed an FIR against Hansika and her mother under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 498A (dowry-related cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (criminal intimidation and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

In her complaint, Nancy alleged domestic violence that she claims caused Bell’s palsy, and detailed demands for expensive gifts and money from her in-laws. Nancy has also complained that undue interference from Hansika and Jyoti during her marriage to Prashant led to marital discord. Nancy also said she was pressured by the Motwanis to sell her flat. In February last year, Hansika and Jyoti had secured anticipatory bail from the Mumbai Sessions Court. In April, they approached the Bombay High Court to quash the FIR. In her petition, Haniska had said that she was shocked to find her name in the FIR.

Hansika Motwani granted divorce from Sohael Khaturiya On March 11, it was reported that Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya were granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai after three years of marriage. The news was confirmed by her lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, to NDTV. The couple filed for separation by mutual consent, with the actor forgoing alimony, aka streedhan, in the process.

Adnan reportedly told the court that Hansika and Sohael lived together for a short period but realised there were differences in their temperaments, opinions and lifestyles, which led to disagreements. “The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down,” said the lawyer in a statement.

Hansika reportedly approached Sohael seeking an amicable separation, and the businessman also consented to the dissolution of the marriage. “It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments,” said the lawyer.

Hansika tied the knot with Sohael on December 4, 2022, in a grand ceremony at the historic Mandota Fort in Jaipur. Just a month before the wedding, Sohael had proposed to the actor in a dreamy setting at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November 2022. Their lavish celebrations later became the subject of a reality show, Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023.