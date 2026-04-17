Hansika Motwani breaks silence a month after divorce with Sohael Khaturiya: ‘Better to get off the train than suffer’

A month after her split from Sohael Khaturiya, Hansika has broken her silence on the phase. The couple was granted a divorce by mutual consent on March 11 by a family court in Mumbai’s Bandra. While the separation drew significant public attention, Hansika has chosen to keep the details private. (Also read: Hansika Motwani seeks blessings as she visits Golden Temple days after divorce, shares pics and pens note. See here ) Hansika Motwani reacts to divorce, says she won’t reveal what went wrong and has no regrets. (Instagram)

Hansika Motwani breaks silence on her divorce In an interview with Hauterrfly, she said, “People wanted clickbait, they got it. They wanted headlines; they got them. I have never clarified it, nor will I, because it doesn’t matter to me. It’s fine. I have no regrets. It’s better to get off the train if you got onto the wrong train than suffer.”

She added that she feels satisfied with her decision and is in a better emotional place. Speaking about her support system, Hansika shared that her family stood firmly by her during one of her toughest phases.

She shared that her mother and brother stood by her unconditionally, encouraging her to prioritise her comfort and well-being. They had seen her go through an unusually difficult phase, something that felt alarming given her otherwise cheerful nature.

Hansika on choosing privacy Reaffirming her decision to keep things private, she said that the details of what went wrong remain known only to the two of them, and she believes it’s best that way, as some matters are meant to stay between those involved. After her divorce, Hansika took a trip to Japan with her mother and brother.

Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya had tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022. Their wedding was also famously documented in the 2023 Disney+ Hotstar show titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama.

(Also read: Hansika Motwani’s ex-sister-in-law shares cryptic post after her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya: ‘Absolutely fake world’ )