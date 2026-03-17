Hansika Motwani seeks blessings as she visits Golden Temple days after divorce, shares pics and pens note. See here

Days after her divorce from entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya, actor Hansika Motwani visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a bunch of pictures and also penned a note.

Hansika and Sohael were granted a divorce on March 11 after three years of marriage. However, rumours of trouble in their marriage began last year when Hansika quietly deleted several wedding photos and pictures featuring Sohael from her social media profiles. Reports later claimed that the couple had been living separately since July 2024.

In the photos, she sat on the ground with folded hands and closed eyes. She was also joined by her mother as they posed for the camera, holding hands. For the visit, Hansika wore a pink suit. In a photo, she held prasad in her hands and posed with the temple nearby. The caption read, "Held by Him, always. Waheguru di meher naal (By God's blessings) (sparkles emoji)."

According to Hansika’s lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, the couple filed for divorce by mutual consent. He told NDTV that Hansika chose not to seek any alimony or maintenance as part of the settlement.

“It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments,” the lawyer had said.

The plea reportedly stated that the couple had lived together for only a short period before realising that there were significant differences in their temperaments, opinions and lifestyles. These differences eventually led to disagreements and the decision to separate. The plea also mentioned that their families, relatives and friends made several attempts to reconcile them and encouraged them to continue the marriage, but those efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful.

About Hansika and Sohael's wedding Hansika and Sohael tied the knot on December 4, 2022, in a grand wedding ceremony at Mundota Fort in Jaipur. Their wedding attracted significant attention on social media, with fans sharing photos and videos from the lavish celebrations. The wedding ceremony was documented in a reality TV show called Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama.

Before the wedding, Sohael had proposed to Hansika at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November 2022. The actor had shared pictures from the proposal on Instagram with the caption, “Now and forever,” making their relationship official.

Sohael was married to Rinky Bajaj before Hansika. It was being reported that Rinky and Hansika were best friends. Hansika and Sohael, however, clarified that they had known each other for a very long time since Sohael was her brother's friend.