Hansika Motwani shares first social media post after divorce from Sohael Khaturiya, pens message of positivity

On Thursday, Hansika posted a short note on her Instagram Stories that read, “Chardi Kala always.” The Punjabi phrase refers to maintaining eternal optimism, resilience and high spirits even in the face of adversity. While the actor did not directly mention the divorce, many interpreted the message as a reflection of her current mindset following the end of her marriage. So far, neither Hansika nor Sohael has publicly spoken about their separation.

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya were granted a divorce on March 11 after three years of marriage. The couple reportedly filed for separation by mutual consent. Shortly after the divorce was finalised, Hansika took to social media to share a positive message.

About Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s marriage Hansika and Sohael tied the knot on December 4, 2022, in a grand wedding ceremony at Mundota Fort in Jaipur. Their wedding attracted significant attention on social media, with fans sharing photos and videos from the lavish celebrations.

Before the wedding, Sohael had proposed to Hansika at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November 2022. The actor had shared pictures from the proposal on Instagram with the caption, “Now and forever,” making their relationship official.

However, rumours of trouble in their marriage began circulating in 2025 when Hansika quietly deleted several wedding photos and pictures featuring Sohael from her social media profiles. Reports later claimed that the couple had been living separately since July 2024.

According to Hansika’s lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, the couple filed for divorce by mutual consent. He told NDTV that Hansika chose not to seek any alimony or maintenance as part of the settlement.

“It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments,” the lawyer said.

The plea reportedly stated that the couple had lived together for only a short period before realising that there were significant differences in their temperaments, opinions and lifestyles. These differences eventually led to disagreements and the decision to separate. The plea also mentioned that their families, relatives and friends made several attempts to reconcile them and encouraged them to continue the marriage, but those efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful.