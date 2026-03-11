Hansika Motwani granted divorce from Sohael Khaturiya after 3 years of marriage; plea reveals reason for separation

Actor Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya have been granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. Her lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, confirmed the news to NDTV. The couple filed for separation by mutual consent, with the actor forgoing alimony, aka streedhan, in the process. The reason for their separation has also been revealed in their plea. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya sought separation with mutual consent from the court.

Hansika Motwani’s lawyer on her divorce from Sohael Khaturiya Adnan reportedly told the court that Hansika and Sohael lived together for a short period but realised there were differences in their temperaments, opinions and lifestyles, which led to disagreements. “The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down,” said the lawyer in a statement.

Hansika reportedly approached Sohael seeking an amicable separation, and the businessman also consented to the dissolution of the marriage. “It is pertinent to clarify that our client has made no claims whatsoever for alimony or maintenance, as her sole intention was to bring a dignified and peaceful closure to the marriage. Our client now wishes to move forward with her life and professional commitments,” said the lawyer.

Hansika Motwani’s divorce petition reveals reason for separation India Today reported that, according to the plea, Hansika and Sohael often argued over minor issues, making it difficult to live together. Their parents, relatives and friends reportedly made several efforts to reconcile them. Eventually, they decided to separate and have been living apart since July 2, 2024.

Despite the relationship turning sour, Hansika and Sohael met to discuss a mutual divorce. Neither party has made any demands of the other. Hansika and Sohael married on December 4, 2022, at Mandota Fort in Jaipur and did not have children from the marriage. The businessman had proposed to the actor at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in November 2022. Back then, she posted the pictures, writing, “Now and forever.”

Hansika and Sohael’s wedding was also famously documented in the Disney+ Hotstar show titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, released in 2023. In 2025, Hansika deleted her wedding pictures and other pictures with Sohael from Instagram, fuelling separation rumours. The couple has not made any public comments on their divorce. Hansika is active on social media, but Sohael hasn’t been active since 2023. He also did not delete their wedding photos.

Last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Guardian and as a judge on the Telugu dance show Dhee Celebrity Special 2, Hansika will soon star in the Telugu film Nasha.