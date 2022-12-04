Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya live it up at their all-white pre-wedding party in Jaipur

Actor Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé-businessman Sohael Kathuriya in Jaipur, Rajasthan. After mehendi ceremony, the couple opted for an all-white-themed pre-wedding celebration with their guest. Several videos and pictures from their daytime party have surfaced online. Also read: Hansika Motwani and fiancé Sohael Kathuriya at her mehendi ceremony

For the occasion, Hansika opted for glittering, beaded white gown and paired it with sneakers and sunglasses. Coordinating with her, Sohael looked dapper in an all-white tux. The two arrived at the venue in a swanky white convertible. They matched their steps to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s hit song, Tu Meri from the film, Bang Bang! (2014). They also shared drinks with their arms wrapped around each other.

Hansika’s pre-wedding party also included a round of Rajasthani-style polo matches. Card games were also arranged for attendees.

Meanwhile, new visuals from Hansika and Sohael’s haldi ceremony are also out. The bride-to-be wore a minimal floral printed white traditional outfit, along with flower jewellery. Hansika had her hair tied back while she was seen interacting at the event with her loved ones.

On Thursday, Hansika jetted out of Mumbai with her family members. In a clip, the actor was seen posing with her mother and brother while arriving at the Mumbai airport for their flight. Before heading to Jaipur, Hansika celebrated her bachelorette in Greece with friends.

She had posted a video from Greece and wrote, "Best bachelorette ever (woman with veil, ring, sparkles and bottle with popping cork emojis). #blessed with the #best (red heart emojis)."

Her wedding festivities started last week with Mata Ki Chowki. As per a Hindustan Times source, “While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai.”

Hansika and Sohael are due to be wed on Sunday evening. The wedding ceremony is expected to be held at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur with the presence of family members and close friends.

