Hansika Motwani decks up in red, grooves with fiancé Sohael Kathuriya during her mehendi ceremony. Watch

The wedding festivities of actor Hansika Motwani, who will soon tie the knot with fiance-businessman Sohael Kathuriya, have started in Jaipur. Several pictures and videos of the bride-to-be from her mehendi ceremony were shared online on Friday. For the occasion, Hansika wore a red and yellow ethnic outfit, while Sohael opted for a peach and cream ethnic look. (Also Read | Hansika Motwani jets off from Mumbai ahead of her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya)

In a clip, shared on Instagram by a fan account on Friday, Hansika was seen dancing as she got her mehendi put on her leg. Hansika sat on a sofa with Sohael next to her. He seemingly asked her to show a few dance steps and she obliged. Sohael nodded and also grooved with the actor. The video ended with the duo laughing and Hansika shaking her head while gesturing that she doesn't know more steps.

In another video, Hansika looked at her hands as a few people applied her mehendi. The actor smiled and gave poses as her friend recorded the clip. Hansika laughed as she looked sideways at someone in a picture shared by a fan account on Instagram.

Hansika on Thursday flew out of Mumbai with her family members and was seen at the airport. In a clip, the actor was seen posing with her mother and another person. While walking towards the entrance, a paparazzo seemingly dropped his phone and Hansika said, "Sorry. Aap ko laga nahi na (You aren't hurt, right)?" When the paparazzi wished her for her wedding, Hansika said, "Thank you" and also waved at them.

Recently, Hansika shared a video on Instagram giving a peek inside her bachelorette in Greece. Posting the video, Hansika captioned it, "Best bachelorette ever (woman with veil, ring, sparkles and bottle with popping cork emojis). #blessed with the #best (red heart emojis)."

Her wedding festivities started last week at Mata Ki Chowki. As per a Hindustan Times source, “While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself. That is why she is starting on a devotional note, by organising Mata ki Chowki in suburbs of Mumbai.”

Hansika and Sohael will tie the knot on Sunday evening as per the HT source. The wedding is expected to be held at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur in presence of family members and close friends.

