Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya hold hands as they return to Mumbai after wedding; paparazzi ask them about honeymoon

Actor Hansika Motwani and husband-businessman Sohael Khaturiya returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, two days after their destination wedding in Rajasthan. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted their video in which the newlyweds exited the Mumbai airport gate holding hands. (Also Read | Hansika Motwani shares first official pics from lavish wedding with Sohael Kathuriya in Jaipur. See here)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, as the paparazzi congratulated the couple, Hansika thanked them while Sohael smiled. When asked about their honeymoon plans, Hansika burst out laughing. The couple also posed for pictures for the paparazzi. While Sohael held Hansika, she wrapped her arms around him for the camera. Before leaving in their car, she waved to the paparazzi. For her travel, Hansika opted for a pink ethnic look, while Sohael donned a light pink and white outfit and black shoes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Hansika posted several pictures on her Instagram giving a glimpse inside her wedding with Sohael. In the first photo, they walked hand in hand around the fire. Sohael applied vermillion (sindoor) on Hansika'a forehead in the next picture. The third picture showed the couple smiling and holding hands.

For her wedding, Hansika wore a red and golden lehenga. Sohael opted for cream and golden ethnic wear. Hansika captioned the post, "Now&forever (red heart emoji) 4.12.2022." Several celebrities including Mandira Bedi, Esha Gupta, Sriya Reddy, and Karan Tacker congratulated them.

Hansika and Sohael Kathuriya tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. Fans shared videos giving a glimpse inside her grand wedding. Fireworks lit up the night sky during the 'varmala' ceremony. The wedding festivities were a private affair. Sohael proposed marriage to Hansika near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hansika debuted on TV as a child artist in a popular show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She was part of Koi Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh Telugu directorial Desamuduru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.