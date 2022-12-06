Hansika Motwani shares first official pics from lavish wedding with Sohael Kathuriya in Jaipur. See here

Hansika Motwani has shared first official pictures from her wedding on Sunday. The actor married Sohael Kathuriya at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace in a lavish ceremony. She decked up in a red lehenga and bridal jewellery, while the groom was in a cream sherwani with a matching turban. Also read: Inside pics, videos from Hansika Motwani's lavish, dreamy wedding with Sohael Kathuriya

Sharing three pictures from their pheras around the holy fire, Hansika wrote on Instagram, “Now and forever 4.12.2022.” The first picture shows Hansika and Sohael holding hands as they walk around the holy fire in the mandap. The second pic shows him putting vermillion in the parting of her hair. The third photo shows them walking hand in hand. It also gives a look at her entire bridal look and jewellery.

Hansika Motwani has shared pictures from her wedding.

Mandira Bedi commented on the post, “Congratulations to the both you you.” Esha Gupta and Karan Tacker congratulated her as well. Actor Sriya Reddy, who attended the wedding as well, commented, “most magical wedding ever! #nowandforever.” A fan also reacted, “shakalaka boom boom!! girl has grown up and married.”

Although their wedding festivities were a private affair, many photos and videos have gone viral on social media. Fireworks lit up the Sunday night sky during the varmala ceremony. Hansika and Sohael were also seen holding hands after the ceremony in one of the videos.

After having a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai, the couple flew to Jaipur for other functions. They hosted a Sufi night, a cocktail party, a Haldi ceremony and a Mehendi ceremony. She had a dream proposal in Paris and Hansika had shared a picture from the same on Instagram.

Hansika debuted on TV as a child artist in Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and went on to star in Hrithik Roshan's film Koi Mil Gaya. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu directorial Desamuduru.

(With ANI inputs)

