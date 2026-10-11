‘He made our faith unshakeable’: Hanuman Ansh actor lauds Captain Smit Machchhar for reciting Hanuman Chalisa after attack

Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar has become a hero to people around the world after saving the lives of 174 passengers despite being stabbed mid-flight. During a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed, Smit spoke about how reciting the Hanuman Chalisa gave him strength during the life-threatening ordeal. Now, Hanuman Ansh actor Shobhinaw Satyaa has praised the pilot for sharing his faith with the world, saying it has made believers' faith even stronger.

‘He made our faith unshakeable’

Hanuman Ansh actor Shobhinaw Satyaa lauds Captain Smit Machchhar.

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Speaking to India Today, Shobhinaw said, “We have grown up listening to stories of bravery. But those stories often made us feel that such things happened a long time ago, that there were people like that in the past. Incidents like these remind us that heroes still exist.”

Shobhinaw emphasised that Smit’s account of how his faith helped him face a life-or-death situation had strengthened the belief of many. He said, “The bigger thing was that he also made us realise the power of the Hanuman Chalisa. When that man recited the Hanuman Chalisa there, he touched upon something that is a matter of faith for us. I thanked him a lot for bringing this out in the open. He made our faith, which was already so strong, even more unshakeable.”

What did Smit say?

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{{^usCountry}} During a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Smit spoke about his experience and what gave him the courage to act during the incident. “I was fighting for my life. I realised at that time that if I won't show courage, then 170 passengers will lose their lives,” Machchhar told the Prime Minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Smit spoke about his experience and what gave him the courage to act during the incident. “I was fighting for my life. I realised at that time that if I won't show courage, then 170 passengers will lose their lives,” Machchhar told the Prime Minister. {{/usCountry}}

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He also shared that he had been reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during those difficult moments. “Lord Hanuman gave me courage,” he added.

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What happened on the Flydubai flight?

Smit’s Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked him in the cockpit during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, leaving him seriously injured. The aircraft then went into a steep descent.

Speaking to the Prime Minister, Smit recalled realising that the aircraft was going down and gathering his strength to open the cockpit door despite his injuries. “I knew that the aircraft was going down ... I had fallen to the ground. I told myself that the door is right there, just open it. I managed to do it, and people entered,” he said.

Passengers then entered the cockpit and helped restrain the suspect. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.