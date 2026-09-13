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Hanuman Ansh missed the Oscar submission deadline for India. Here’s why

Hanuman Ansh has turned into a surprise box office success, holding its ground despite competition from films like Mirzapur The Movie, Haiwaan and Toxic.

Published on: Sep 13, 2026, 16:18:06 IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Hanuman Ansh has turned into a surprise box office success, holding its ground despite competition from films like Mirzapur The Movie, Haiwaan and Toxic. The film has steadily picked up through strong word of mouth and continues to attract audiences in theatres. However, Hanuman Ansh will not be India's official Oscar entry this year. Producer Namrata Singh has now explained why the team missed the submission deadline.

Why Hanuman Ansh missed the Oscar deadline

Despite its impressive run, Hanuman Ansh will not be India's official Oscar entry this year. Producer Namrata Singh has now explained why the team missed the submission deadline.
Despite its impressive run, Hanuman Ansh will not be India's official Oscar entry this year. Producer Namrata Singh has now explained why the team missed the submission deadline.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Singh was asked if Hanuman Ansh would be dubbed in languages apart from Telugu. She simply said, “No." The producer then opened up about why the film was not submitted for consideration as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. According to her, the team was not aware of the submission process and ended up missing the deadline.

“We have only dubbed it in Telugu. I am just not getting the time (laughs)! We missed the Oscar submission deadline [for consideration as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film] yesterday (September 7), as it was the last day. We got calls from a thousand people about why didn't we submit the film. But we didn’t know about it. We are busy with too many things. Also, we are a really small team," the producer said.

Hanuman Ansh box office journey

Hanuman Ansh had a rather slow start at the box office, collecting just 10 lakh on its opening day. The film earned only 1.48 crore net in its first two weeks, but things changed once positive word of mouth began to spread. From Day 16 onwards, the film saw a sharp jump in collections and started pulling in bigger numbers.

The film continued its strong run through the following weeks, setting new records in its third, fourth and fifth weeks. The film has yet to release overseas, so its worldwide gross, for now, remains the same as its domestic gross - 205 crore. This makes the film the smallest Indian film to earn 200 crore worldwide.

About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film traces his journey from a young man seeking Lord Ram to becoming a spiritual figure whose message of faith, seva and unconditional love reached people around the world. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays his younger years. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Rajiv Mishra.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Monica Yadav

Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.

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