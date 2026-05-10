‘Happy 1st Mother’s Day': Katrina Kaif gets the sweetest handwritten card from son Vihaan and husband Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif embraced motherhood for the first time with husband Vicky Kaushal on November 7, 2025. The two became parents to a baby boy, Vihaan. So today is extra special for her as this is Katrina's first Mother's Day. It became all the more sweet as Katrina received a handwritten note and a bouquet of flowers from Vihaan and Vicky on the day. (Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first public appearance together after welcoming son Vihaan Kaushal wins hearts. Watch)

What Katrina shared

Katrina Kaif shared the handwritten card.

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Katrina took to Instagram to share the pictures. The first picture had the card which showed the note written on it. The note read, “Happy first Mother's Day my love! Love, Vihaan and Papa Kaushal!” There was a bouquet of pink roses too, which were seen in the picture. The second picture saw Katrina holding a children's book with Vihaan holding the pages on the other hand with his tiny fingers. The book was called, “The very hungry caterpiller.”

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{{^usCountry}} A week ago, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted together for the first time at the airport after welcoming their baby boy, Vihaan, in November last year. About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A week ago, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted together for the first time at the airport after welcoming their baby boy, Vihaan, in November last year. About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vicky and Katrina first met at an award show, where Vicky was hosting. What began as a light-hearted moment, when he jokingly asked her to marry a “nice guy” like him, soon turned into a real-life love story. The couple dated for a brief period before tying the knot in 2021 in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vicky and Katrina first met at an award show, where Vicky was hosting. What began as a light-hearted moment, when he jokingly asked her to marry a “nice guy” like him, soon turned into a real-life love story. The couple dated for a brief period before tying the knot in 2021 in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025. Sharing a glimpse of their son, they wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025. Sharing a glimpse of their son, they wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time came, I would be very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life," he told GQ in December.

Vicky was last seen in Chhaava. The historical action film, which saw him portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹807 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027. Katrina Kaif has not announced any new project yet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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