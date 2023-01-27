Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Watch him look adorable in childhood video with dad Dharmendra

Bobby Deol, the younger son of veteran actor Dharmendra and his wife Prakash Kaur, made his acting debut in the 1995 film Barsaat. The romantic film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi also marked the Bollywood debut of Twinkle Khanna. However, decades before he was seen on the big screen, Bobby, who turned 54 on January 27, appeared in a documentary called Hamara Dharam (1975). It was based on his father Dharmendra's life. Also read: Bobby Deol twins with son Aryaman Deol on his 21 birthday, Dharmendra says ‘jeete raho’

On the occasion of Bobby Deol's birthday, the Instagram account Bollywoodirect, shared a clip from the documentary, featuring Bobby, who was aged around five or six at the time of its filming. Bobby was seen wearing a pink robe in the clip and smiling as Dharmendra joked with him. The father and son drank milk from tall steel glass, which left a mark on Bobby's face, and Dharmendra was seen pointing towards it and smiling before cleaning Bobby's mouth with his hands. Next, Bobby was seen walking away after carefully listening to something his father had told him.

The caption along with the video read, "Happy Birthday, Bobby Deol. Here is a clip from the documentary on Dharmendra featuring Bobby Deol. What are your favourite Bobby Deol roles?" The comments section was filled with fans wanting to know more about the documentary. One wrote, "What is the name of the documentary?" Another one asked, "Where is this documentary available?" A person also commented, "Mention the source of the video. It'll help people find it." Others could not get enough of Bobby's cuteness in the short clip. A fan wrote, "Aww so cute." One more said, "So sweet." A comment also read, "So handsome."

In a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, Bobby had opened up about missing dad Dharmendra at home as a child. The actor was busy working multiple shifts at film sets and studios during Bobby's childhood. Recalling the time, Bobby had said, “I used to miss having him at home... Sometimes he would take me to shoot locations but even then, he would be busy. He would literally be working round the clock, so that he could build a lovely empire for us. He would even sleep on sets.”

Bobby Deol is married to fashion designer Tanya Deol. They share two sons – Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Bobby was last seen in season 3 of Prakash Jha’s web series Aashram, which released in June 2022. His upcoming projects include Animal and Apne 2.

